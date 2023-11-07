iboss Named Winner of 2023 Top Infosec Innovator Awards for Industry-Leading Browser Isolation

At iboss, we are committed to pioneering the security platforms of tomorrow, particularly through advancements like Browser Isolation, which move beyond traditional VDI, ensuring robust protection for enterprises. Post this

iboss' Browser Isolation is the modern replacement for VDI and requires no infrastructure deployments. Because iboss Browser Isolation is part of the iboss Zero Trust SASE, all connections automatically have protection applied, including CASB, malware defense, DLP, Exact Data Match, compliance policies, HTTPS decrypt and logging at scale and delivered in the cloud. iboss' Browser Isolation runs within the iboss service, and therefore requires no data center space. Infrastructure related to VDI can be eliminated by reducing or eliminating the data center footprint. The costs associated with VDI infrastructure are also eliminated, substantially reducing costs.

"Contemporary cyber threats demand innovative solutions, not outdated systems and technologies," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "At iboss, we are committed to pioneering the security platforms of tomorrow, particularly through advancements like Browser Isolation, which move beyond traditional VDI, ensuring robust protection for enterprises. It's an honor to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine with their annual InfoSec Award for our Browser Isolation technology."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. iboss is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

iboss has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, developing transformative solutions that protect organizations globally. Built on a revolutionary Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, iboss offers enterprises a comprehensive and integrated cloud-based security solution that replaces legacy VPNs, Proxy appliances, and VDI with a single service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs.

iboss Zero Trust SASE stands out as a single, consolidated SaaS platform, providing consistent policies, security, and logging across all connectivity use cases. This unification ensures superior protection and streamlined security management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple service edges and components. iboss delivers connectivity and advanced security capabilities for compliance, malware defense, data loss prevention, and CASB.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and Cybersecurity Employer of the Year by the Globee Business Awards. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

###

For Media Inquiries:

Amanda Coyle

[email protected]

646-660-8645

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Media Contact

Amanda Coyle, Goldin Solutions for iboss, 646-660-8645, [email protected], https://www.iboss.com

Twitter

SOURCE iboss