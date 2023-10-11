iboss' Paul Martini Recognized as 2023 "CyberSecurity Company CEO Of The Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

"Under Martini's leadership, iboss has revolutionized cybersecurity. The task of securing an organization's digital frontiers extends beyond technical expertise, and cybersecurity is not one for the faint-hearted. It demands a blend of technological acumen, foresight, and leadership." Tweet this

iboss has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, developing transformative solutions that protect organizations globally. Built on a revolutionary Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, iboss offers enterprises a comprehensive and integrated cloud-based security solution that replaces legacy VPNs, Proxy appliances, and VDI with a single service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs.

iboss Zero Trust SASE stands out as a single, consolidated SaaS platform, providing consistent policies, security, and logging across all connectivity use cases. This unification ensures superior protection and streamlined security management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple service edges and components. iboss delivers connectivity and advanced security capabilities for compliance, malware defense, data loss prevention, and CASB.

"What a profound honor to be named 'Cybersecurity Company CEO of the Year' by CyberSecurity Breakthrough. Fostering a company culture dedicated to customer-centricity and the relentless pursuit of excellence remains my focus. It's not just innovation, I stand committed to providing efficient, cost-effective, and superior solutions in an ever-evolving digital landscape," said iboss CEO Paul Martini. "This award belongs to my incredible team, as well, and we believe that businesses thrive when they adapt, innovate, and put customer needs first. Staying ahead of the curve and proactively responding to emergent trends and challenges demonstrate this."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Under Martini's leadership, iboss has revolutionized cybersecurity. The task of securing an organization's digital frontiers extends beyond technical expertise, and cybersecurity is not one for the faint-hearted. It demands a blend of technological acumen, foresight, and leadership," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Paul Martini embodies the virtues of transformative leadership, innovation, and tireless dedication to customer security. In his tenure as CEO, he epitomizes these virtues, and his efforts have both bolstered iboss's growth and strengthened the cybersecurity landscape as a whole."

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and Cybersecurity Employer of the Year by the Globee Business Awards. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Amanda Coyle, Goldin Solutions for iboss, 646-660-8649

SOURCE iboss