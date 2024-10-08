iboss Recognized as Strong Performer in 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer Report for Security Service Edge

We are honored to be acknowledged by Gartner and, more importantly, by our customers. Post this

Paul Martini, CEO of iboss, commented on the recognition: "We are honored to be acknowledged by Gartner and, more importantly, by our customers. This recognition validates our mission to provide a unified, secure, and efficient platform that addresses the complex needs of modern organizations. Our perfect 5-star rating and unanimous willingness to recommend reflect the trust our clients place in us to protect their critical assets."

The iboss Zero Trust SASE platform stands out in a crowded market by consolidating multiple network and security functions into a single, cloud-based service. Traditional security models often rely on disparate systems like VPNs, Secure Web Gateways (SWGs), and MPLS networks, which can introduce vulnerabilities, increase complexity, and drive up costs. iboss addresses these challenges by integrating these functions, offering a streamlined solution that enhances security while reducing operational burdens.

Enhancing Security Through Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

One of the core strengths of the iboss platform is its implementation of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Unlike traditional VPNs that grant users broad access to entire networks, iboss's ZTNA approach ensures that users can only access the specific applications and services they need, based on their identity. This minimizes the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, and the lateral movement of ransomware within an organization.

By replacing VPNs with ZTNA, iboss solves a critical security problem. VPNs often serve as a gateway for attackers to infiltrate an organization's network, as they provide extensive access once credentials are compromised. With ZTNA, even if an account is breached, the potential damage is limited which significantly reduces the risk profile.

Unified Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Capabilities

The iboss platform delivers Secure Internet Access through its cloud-based SWG capabilities. Traditional SWG appliances are typically hosted in data centers, leading to bandwidth saturation and limited computing resources. iboss overcomes these limitations by moving SWG functions to the cloud, ensuring consistent security policies are applied regardless of user location.

Advanced features such as HTTPS decryption and inspection, deep-content malware defense, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities are integral to the platform. These features provide comprehensive protection against sophisticated threats, safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

Cost-Effective Next-Generation SD-WAN

iboss's next-generation Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) capabilities offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive MPLS connections. By enabling offices, data centers, and cloud infrastructure providers like AWS to connect using existing broadband connections, organizations can significantly reduce operational costs without sacrificing performance.

Moreover, iboss's SD-WAN capabilities surpass first-generation vendors by natively integrating security functions such as firewall capabilities, CASB, and SWG with SD-WAN. This integration ensures that security is not an afterthought but a foundational component of the network infrastructure.

Extending Security to Branch Offices and Data Centers

The iboss SD-WAN gateway appliances bring the power of the iboss global security cloud directly into branch offices and data centers. This extension allows organizations to deliver consistent security policies across all locations. The gateways provide site-to-site direct connections via SD-WAN and replace traditional VPN concentrators by offering remote users inbound connections through ZTNA.

With full firewall capabilities, including Network Address Translation (NAT) and DHCP server functionality, the gateways can completely replace legacy firewalls. This consolidation reduces complexity and streamlines network management, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than maintenance.

Advanced Cloud Application Security Broker (CASB)

The iboss SASE platform includes an advanced Cloud Application Security Broker (CASB) that applies inline and out-of-band cloud security controls. This functionality reduces the risks associated with Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, such as data breaches and unauthorized data exposure.

By providing visibility and control over cloud application usage, iboss helps organizations enforce compliance policies and protect sensitive information. The CASB capabilities are fully integrated into the platform, eliminating the need for separate solutions and ensuring seamless operation.

Innovative Browser Isolation Technology

To protect users from risky websites, iboss offers Browser Isolation technology. This feature places a virtual barrier between the user and the website, ensuring that content from potentially harmful sites never reaches the end-user device. By streaming only safe rendering information to the user's browser, iboss prevents malware and other threats from compromising endpoints.

This approach is particularly effective for granting contractors and guests access to sensitive applications without exposing the organization to additional risks. Unlike enterprise browsers that require software installation and may still allow data to touch the end-user device, iboss's solution requires no additional software and provides a higher level of security.

Unified Management and Consistent Policies

A key differentiator for iboss is its truly unified network and security service. With a single-pane-of-glass administration console, organizations can manage all aspects of network security and access policies from one place. This unified approach reduces complexity and ensures that policies are consistent across all users and locations.

Some first-generation vendors offer separate products and consoles for different functions, leading to inconsistent security measures and higher costs due to the need to purchase multiple products. iboss solves these issues by consolidating all critical SASE capabilities into one platform, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

Customer-Centric Recognition

The Strong Performer designation in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report is particularly meaningful because it is based on direct customer feedback. Achieving a perfect 5-star rating and a 100% willingness to recommend indicates that iboss not only meets technical requirements but also delivers exceptional customer service and support.

This recognition reinforces iboss's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. By focusing on customer needs and delivering solutions that address real-world challenges, iboss continues to build strong relationships with clients across various industries.

Driving the Future of SASE

As organizations navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity threats, the need for integrated, effective solutions becomes paramount. iboss is committed to leading the way in SASE innovation, continually refining its platform to meet the evolving demands of the market.

The recognition from Gartner and the positive feedback from customers serve as validation of iboss's strategy and execution. By prioritizing security, reducing complexity, and lowering costs, iboss empowers organizations to focus on their core objectives without compromising on protection.

