iBP Marketing Acquires AI Technology Firm to Disrupt Google Business Profile Management for Small Businesses

"This acquisition is a game changer... [it will] ensure local businesses can compete and thrive in today's Google search-driven economy." Post this

"This acquisition is a game changer," said Andre Mazu, CEO of iBP Marketing. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet most lack the time or resources to manage their digital presence effectively. We're disrupting the market by combining cutting-edge AI with a hands-on service model, delivering results at a fraction of the cost, to ensure local businesses can compete and thrive in today's search-driven economy."

Jazmin Jones, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer, emphasized the dual impact of the acquisition on small businesses and job seekers:

"This expansion is about more than technology—it's about people. We're giving small businesses the tools they need to thrive, and we're creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to join our team and make a real difference. If you're passionate about helping businesses grow and want to be part of an innovative, fast-growing company, we'd love to hear from you."

Individuals ready to take the next step in their careers can visit www.ibpmktg.com/work-with-us for more information and immediate consideration.

With iBP Marketing's all-in-one approach, clients experience immediate updates to their profiles, ensuring they remain highly relevant to Google's algorithms and local searchers. From day one, iBP Marketing handles everything—optimized descriptions, new photos, consistent review monitoring, and real-time updates—to help businesses build trust, increase calls, and drive foot traffic organically.

About iBP Marketing

iBP Marketing empowers small businesses to grow by managing their Google Business Profiles with a hands-on, AI-enhanced approach. Offering affordable, results-driven services, iBP Marketing provides businesses with the tools and expertise needed to attract more customers and stay ahead of competitors. For more information, visit www.ibpmktg.com.

Media Contact

Jazmin Jones, iBP Marketing, 1 267-797-8774, [email protected], https://www.ibpmktg.com/

SOURCE iBP Marketing