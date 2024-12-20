iBP Marketing Acquires AI Technology Firm to Disrupt Google Business Profile Management for Small Businesses

iBP Marketing acquires AI firm to disrupt how small businesses manage their Google presence, driving growth with hands-on, affordable solutions.
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBP Marketing, a leader in transforming how small businesses grow their local digital presence, has acquired GMB Experts, an AI optimization technology firm specializing in enhancing local search performance. This acquisition expands iBP Marketing's ability to deliver fully managed Google Business Profile services that help small businesses dominate local search results and Google Maps—an area often ignored by most.
With this acquisition, iBP Marketing integrates advanced AI-driven tools that ensure Google profiles stay active, updated, and optimized. Combined with a hands-on, US-based team, iBP Marketing makes Google work for small businesses, delivering measurable growth while freeing owners to focus on their operations.
"This acquisition is a game changer," said Andre Mazu, CEO of iBP Marketing. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet most lack the time or resources to manage their digital presence effectively. We're disrupting the market by combining cutting-edge AI with a hands-on service model, delivering results at a fraction of the cost, to ensure local businesses can compete and thrive in today's search-driven economy."
Jazmin Jones, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer, emphasized the dual impact of the acquisition on small businesses and job seekers:
"This expansion is about more than technology—it's about people. We're giving small businesses the tools they need to thrive, and we're creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to join our team and make a real difference. If you're passionate about helping businesses grow and want to be part of an innovative, fast-growing company, we'd love to hear from you."
With iBP Marketing's all-in-one approach, clients experience immediate updates to their profiles, ensuring they remain highly relevant to Google's algorithms and local searchers. From day one, iBP Marketing handles everything—optimized descriptions, new photos, consistent review monitoring, and real-time updates—to help businesses build trust, increase calls, and drive foot traffic organically.
iBP Marketing empowers small businesses to grow by managing their Google Business Profiles with a hands-on, AI-enhanced approach. Offering affordable, results-driven services, iBP Marketing provides businesses with the tools and expertise needed to attract more customers and stay ahead of competitors. For more information, visit www.ibpmktg.com.
