IBT Media Inc. Formally Declares Newsweek Transaction Never Consummated and Irrevocably Null

"IBT's patience should not be mistaken for acquiescence, and the passage of time does not cure NW Media's non-performance." Post this

IBT's notice also cites a separate and substantial financial obligation under MIPA Section 5(f), which required Newsweek LLC to make 20 quarterly payments of $81,045.95 between September 2018 and September 2023, totaling $1.5 million in satisfaction of a reduced intercompany indebtedness owed to IBT. According to IBT, none of those 20 payments were ever made. NW Media's Chief Financial Officer, Alvaro Palacios, confirmed this under oath during a January 2026 New York State court proceeding. IBT characterizes the complete non-performance as further confirmation that the MIPA is not a valid and effective contract.

IBT's notice explains that the company monitored NW Media's installment obligations under Section 5(f) through September 2023, at which point the complete non-performance became definitive. In the period since, IBT states it attempted to resolve the matter informally, including through mutual intermediaries, expecting NW Media to voluntarily relinquish its claims to the Newsweek assets. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

"IBT's patience should not be mistaken for acquiescence, and the passage of time does not cure NW Media's non-performance."

— From IBT Media's April 24, 2026 final notice to NW Media Holdings Corp.

The notice expressly disclaims any waiver, ratification, or acceptance of the purported transaction and is issued under a full reservation of rights. IBT states it is asserting its rights as the owner of the Newsweek brand and assets.

About IBT Media Inc.

IBT Media Inc. was incorporated in New York in March 2006. The company built the International Business Times into a global digital business media company with editions across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Singapore. IBT acquired Newsweek in August 2013 and grew the publication significantly under its stewardship prior to the disputed 2018 separation.

Media Contact

IBT Media Press, IBT Media Inc., 1 (646) 781 7381, [email protected], https://ibt.media

SOURCE IBT Media Inc.