iBUYPOWER and DeepCool Announce Partnership with Custom and Ready to Ship RDY Gaming PCs

Combining iBUYPOWER's reputation for excellent build quality with DeepCool's reputation for high-performance, high-quality thermal solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBUYPOWER, a leading systems integrator of high-performance custom gaming PCs is expanding its product offering with DeepCool, an award-winning manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware and thermal solutions known for its innovative design and exceptional quality.

"Forming a long-term partnership with DeepCool represents our commitment to building PCs with quality components, especially with our iBUYPOWER branded AIO coolers," said King Perez de Tagle, Marketing Executive Producer of HYTE and iBUYPOWER. "We're proud to launch a number of RDYs and Configurators with DeepCool moving forward."

Maximum Cooling, Maximum Performance

As PC hardware continues to scale upward in complexity and computation, the need for high-performance cooling solutions is important for both gamers and power users alike. Integrating DeepCool hardware into iBUYPOWER systems is a pivotal move in providing consumers with cooling solutions that meet the demands of modern hardware for long-lasting performance.

With DeepCool, iBUYPOWER is launching two ready-to-ship RDY SKUs, the Lancool 001 and the Y40P 001. Both systems will come equipped with the DeepCool LS520. The Intel 13th Gen Ultimate Gaming PC will be part of the custom configurator, allowing for DeepCool's LT and LS series as selectable coolers.

Pricing & Availability

The RDY Lancool 001 is available for purchase for a starting MSRP of $2,899 USD and the RDY Y40P 001 is available for a starting MSRP of $2,449 USD. The Intel 13th Gen Ultimate Gaming PC custom configurator starts at $3,019 USD.

About iBUYPOWER

Since 1999, iBUYPOWER has embodied its core beliefs of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition, to deliver on its promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers. Even in a time when PCs were not as ubiquitous as they are today, we fueled the passion for gaming by giving our customers the highest quality in custom-built computers. Our systems have since become the backbone for professional gamers, game developers, LAN centers, major esports tournaments, collegiate esports, and everyday consumers. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG and many more. Superior performance, reliability, cutting-edge technology, and timely production make iBUYPOWER the authority in PC gaming.

About DeepCool

DeepCool was founded with the mission of providing high-performance PC hardware and thermal solutions for enthusiasts across the world. Headquartered in Beijing with manufacturing facilities in Huizhou, DeepCool has the vision of leading technology, innovative design, and exceptional quality.

With customers and a distribution network in over 70 countries worldwide, DeepCool is committed towards maintaining excellent customer satisfaction. From cooling solutions, to cases, power supplies and accessories, DeepCool continues to expand its portfolio of products that empower gamers and enthusiasts to build better systems to meet the rapid paces of technology.

