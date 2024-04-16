iBUYPOWER DEBUTS NEW WAVE OF VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR AMERICAS-THEMED GAMING PC SYSTEMS AT BEST BUY

"Both VCT Americas-branded PCs are fantastic entry points for players to get into the competitive team-oriented action and intensely tactical gameplay that can only be found in VALORANT," said Kevin Hsiang, Director of Etail and Procurement at iBUYPOWER. Post this

Both systems are housed in the new iBUYPOWER Scale chassis and are part of the company's eighth generation of computer cases. This new case line is optimized for fast assembly, easy cable management, and high compatibility with a wide variety of PC parts. In addition to ample amounts of clearance to support the latest coolers (up to 360mm) and graphics cards, VCT Americas fans can play in style as the Scale case features the official colors and branding of the VCT Americas.

"Both VCT Americas-branded PCs are fantastic entry points for players to get into the competitive team-oriented action and intensely tactical gameplay that can only be found in VALORANT. Our all-new Scale case also provides an excellent foundation for starter PC builders to learn the ins and outs of how to personalize their builds as they see fit," said Kevin Hsiang, Director of Etail and Procurement at iBUYPOWER.

Both VCT Americas pre-built systems come with a 1TB NVME SSD and 600W power supply (PSU) included. Players can choose from an entry-level build (SCA5R7601) powered by an AMD Ryzen ™ 5 7600 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and an AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 8GB GPU, or a starter-friendly system (SCA7N46T01) equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU. The entry-level SCA5R7601 build is on display at more than 300 Best Buy stores in the United States.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The iBUYPOWER SCA5R7601 is currently available for purchase at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com for $899.99.

The iBUYPOWER SCA7N46T01 is currently available for purchase at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com for $1299.99

WEBPAGES

To learn more about the Official VCT Americas 'Spec-Approved' PCs from iBUYPOWER, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/partners/riotgames/valorant-champions-tour-americas

To learn more about VCT Americas, please visit:

https://valorantesports.com/

ASSETS

For additional images of the iBUYPOWER VCT Americas PCs, please visit: https://ibp.gg/bestbuy-vcta

To watch the official iBUYPOWER VCT Americas PCs video, please visit: https://youtu.be/rkqHcfUlvMQ

About iBUYPOWER

Since 1999, iBUYPOWER has embodied its core beliefs of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition, to deliver on its promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers. Even in a time when PCs were not as ubiquitous as they are today, we fueled the passion for gaming by giving our customers the highest quality in custom built computers. Our systems have since become the backbone for professional gamers, game developers, LAN centers, major esports tournaments, collegiate esports, and everyday consumers. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG and many more. Superior performance, reliability, cutting edge technology and timely production make iBUYPOWER the authority in PC gaming.

About VALORANT Champions Tour

VALORANT is the highly competitive, 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players around the world. To foster and support global competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long global circuit composed of leagues and global events spanning EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and global Masters events with the goal to qualify for Champions, a two-week long tournament where a single team is crowned the VCT Global Champion.

™ & © 2024 Riot Games, Inc., VALORANT, VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR AMERICAS, and all associated logos, characters, names and distinctive likenesses thereof are exclusive property of Riot Games, Inc. Used Under License.

PR CONTACTS

iBUYPOWER Global PR

Steven Kunz

[email protected]

