IC Biomedical Launches Revolution Series: Next-Generation Cryogenic Freezer Technology Redefines Industry Standards

Organizations searching for cryogenic freezers for laboratory use can now opt for the Revolution Series from IC Biomedical, a leading biomedical freezer manufacturer. This advanced liquid nitrogen storage solution can help improve sample protection, operational efficiency and laboratory oversight.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IC Biomedical, a leading name among biomedical freezer manufacturers, has just announced the launch of its Revolution Series, its newest generation of cryogenic freezers for large-scale laboratory operations. Developed for cGMP for biopharmaceutical production, the regulated storage of transplant cells or tissue and clinical trials, the series introduces advanced technologies that help laboratories manage valuable biological samples with greater confidence and efficiency.

Building on the trusted legacy associated with equipment originally developed under the Taylor Wharton name, the Revolution Series reflects IC Biomedical's continued commitment to innovation and reliability in cryogenic storage. The new platform was developed to meet the growing demands of laboratories managing large sample inventories while maintaining strict quality and security standards.

What Makes the Revolution Series Different From Traditional Cryogenic Freezers?

The Revolution Series combines high-capacity cryogenic storage with advanced automation, temperature management, security and monitoring capabilities designed for today's laboratory environments.

When laboratorians compare different systems, the decision typically involves more than just the price of medical-grade cryogenic storage. Factors such as sample security, ease of access, workflow efficiency and long-term reliability can have an equally significant impact on day-to-day operations. The Revolution Series was developed with these priorities in mind.

Among the most notable innovations is the Revolution-SA's motor-driven carousel, which automates sample retrieval and storage. Instead of manually rotating a heavy carousel, users can operate the system in a fully hands-free mode. The carousel automatically positions the required quadrant or rack beneath the lid, which makes sample access faster and more ergonomic.

The system can also be configured to limit access to specific racks or quadrants, while rack-learning technology enables individual rack positions to be programmed for greater efficiency. In addition to the motor-driven carousel, the main features of the Revolution Series are the following:

Flexible two-mode design for both liquid and vapor phase storage

Radiance Temperature Management System that allows operation at any temperature between -20° Celsius and -190° Celsius using automated liquid nitrogen technology

RFID badge reader for faster, more secure user access

Enhanced communication gateway with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for configurable text and email notifications

Operation at -190° Celsius vapor phase with extended temperature hold capabilities

Built-in extraction fan and bright LED lighting for improved visibility during sample access

Hinged, auto-locking lid with password-protected access control

Dual backup level-measurement systems for enhanced sample security

Stabilized carousel design with top and bottom bearings for dependable operation

In addition to the Revolution Series, IC Biomedical offers the K Series, LABS Series and LABS Precision Series, as well as cryogenic storage vessels, dewars, biorepository systems and transport solutions for biomedical and research applications.

About IC Biomedical

IC Biomedical is a U.S.-based manufacturer of cryogenic storage and transport systems serving the biomedical research, healthcare, biorepository, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, IVF and animal husbandry semen markets. Operating from its medical-grade manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia, the company continues to develop innovative cryogenic solutions for customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, IC Biomedical, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.icbiomedical.com

SOURCE IC Biomedical