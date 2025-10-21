ICAA and NuStep announce 2025 "Best in Wellness" award winners, honoring North America's wellness leaders in senior living

"The ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Awards are more than a recognition program—they represent a benchmark for excellence in our field," said Colin Milner, CEO, International Council on Active Aging. Post this

"The ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Awards are more than a recognition program—they represent a benchmark for excellence in our field," said Colin Milner, CEO, International Council on Active Aging. "By spotlighting organizations and leaders who embed wellness into every level of their culture, these awards demonstrate how wellness elevates the entire industry, setting standards that others can aspire to and build upon."

"We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding leadership and commitment to building communities where wellness is a way of life," said NuStep CEO, Eric Sklar. "Through their efforts, they are empowering residents to live with vitality and purpose—while inspiring meaningful change across the industry."

This year's Pinnacle Award Winners are:

Top 5 Senior Living Communities

The Mather (Tysons, Virginia)

Berwick Parksville (Parksville, British Columbia, Canada)

Peconic Landing (Greenport, New York)

Asbury Methodist Village (Gaithersburg, Maryland)

Moorings Park Communities (Naples, Florida)

Top 5 Wellness Executives

Mary Leary, President/CEO, Mather (Evanston, Illinois)

Robert J. Syron – President/CEO, Peconic Landing (Greenport, NY)

Dan Lavender – President/CEO, Moorings Park Communities (Naples, FL)

Lynne Katzmann, CEO, Juniper Communities (Bloomfield, New Jersey)

Michael Klein, President/CEO, Kavod Senior Life (Denver, Colorado)

Top 5 Wellness Directors

Annie Shaffer, Director of Wellness – Sunnyside Retirement Community (Harrisonburg, Virginia)

Jessica Bourque, Director of Health & Wellness – The Sharon at SouthPark (Charlotte, North Carolina)

David Shoffler, Senior Director of Wellness – Asbury RiverWoods (Lewisburg, Pennsylvania)

Carole Clausen, Director of Wellness – Fellowship Village (Basking Ridge, New Jersey)

Co-winners: Lisa Dickenson, Director of Wellness – Carlsbad By The Sea (Carlsbad, California) and Belinda Degboe, Director of Well-being, Asbury Methodist Village (Gaithersburg, Maryland)

2025 Beacon Award Winners (Top 25 Senior Living Communities)

The Mather (Tysons, Virginia) Berwick Parksville (Parksville, British Columbia, Canada) Peconic Landing (Greenport, New York) Asbury Methodist Village (Gaithersburg, Maryland) Moorings Park Communities (Naples, Florida) Moorings Park Grande Lake (Naples, Florida) Moorings Park Grey Oaks (Naples, Florida) Fellowship Village (Basking Ridge, New Jersey) Galloway Ridge (Pittsboro, North Carolina) Juniper Village at Lebanon (Lebanon, Pennsylvania) Juniper Village at Bucks County (Bensalem, Pennsylvania) Lakeview Village (Lenexa, Kansas) Lutheran SeniorLife Passavant Community (Zelienople, Pennsylvania) The Reserve at Thousand Oaks, MBK Senior Living (Thousand Oaks, California) Mt. San Antonio Gardens (Pomona, California) Shell Point Retirement Community (Fort Myers, Florida) Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury (Winchester, Virginia) Sunnyside Retirement Community (Harrisonburg, Virginia) The Barclay at SouthPark (Charlotte, North Carolina) The Highlands at Wyomissing (Wyomissing, Pennsylvania) Warm Hearth Village (Blacksburg, Virginia) John Knox Village of Florida (Pompano Beach, Florida) GenCare Lifestyle at Point Ruston (Tacoma, Washington) On Top of the World Communities (Ocala, Florida) Maravilla Scottsdale (Scottsdale, Arizona)

About NuStep, LLC

Since introducing the seated recumbent stepper in the 1990s, NuStep has continued to develop innovative and inclusive fitness products. Notable additions include the UE8 upper body ergometer in 2021 and the RB8 recumbent bike in 2022. Since 1997, NuStep products have been the brand of choice in physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, senior communities, fitness centers, and home settings worldwide. A long-time champion of older adult wellness, NuStep sponsored the Pinnacle Awards from 1998 to 2018 to honor excellence in senior living wellness programs. Learn more at www.nustep.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA is a professional association that leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry. Focused on promoting wellness for adults aged 50 and over, ICAA supports professionals committed to creating environments, programs, and services that enable older adults to live life to the fullest.

Media Contact

Colin Milner, International Council on Active Aging, 1 866-335-9777, [email protected], www.icaa.cc

Jane Benskey, Marketing, NuStep, 1 833.214.3472, [email protected], www.nustep.com

SOURCE International Council on Active Aging