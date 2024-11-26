ICAA and NuStep honor North America's top senior living communities and visionary leaders with "Best in Wellness" award

"We are proud to recognize the exceptional commitment of communities and leaders dedicated to making wellness a cornerstone of life for older adults," said Jane Benskey, NuStep's Marketing Communications Specialist. Post this

"This year's recipients embody the future of wellness in senior living," said Colin Milner, ICAA's founder and CEO. "Through their dedication and visionary leadership, these communities and individuals are redefining aging, showing us that wellness is a continuous journey—one that energizes and enriches life at every stage."

"We are proud to recognize the exceptional commitment of communities and leaders dedicated to making wellness a cornerstone of life for older adults," said Jane Benskey, NuStep's Marketing Communications Specialist. "The 2024 ICAA NuStep Beacon Awards celebrate not only the innovation but also the leadership and passion that drive meaningful change. By honoring outstanding Wellness Executives and Directors alongside exemplary communities, we strive to inspire a future where older adults prosper in lively, inclusive communities that nurture their health and overall well-being."

ICAA NuStep Beacon Award Winners – Top 25 Senior Living Communities

1. Peconic Landing (Greenport, New York)

2. Bridgewater Retirement Community (Bridgewater, Virginia)

3. Galloway Ridge at Fearrington (Pittsboro, North Carolina)

4. Moorings Park (Naples, Florida)

5. Moorings Park at Grey Oaks (Naples, Florida)

6. Asbury Solomons (Solomons, Maryland)

7. The Mather (Tysons, Virginia)

8. Fellowship Village (Basking Ridge, New Jersey)

9. Elim Park Place (Cheshire, Connecticut)

10. Moorings Park Grande Lake (Naples, Florida)

11. Juniper Village at Paramus (Paramus, New Jersey)

12. Maravilla Scottsdale (Scottsdale, Arizona)

13. Carolina Village (Hendersonville, North Carolina)

14. Maravilla Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, California)

15. Crestwood Manor - Springpoint (Whiting Township, New Jersey)

16. Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community (Charleston, South Carolina)

17. Shell Point Retirement Community (Fort Myers, Florida)

18. Berwick Qualicum Beach (Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada)

19. Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall (Wilmington, North Carolina)

20. Asbury Methodist Village (Gaithersburg, Maryland)

21. John Knox Village of Florida (Pompano Beach, Florida)

22. Maravilla at the Domain (Austin, Texas)

23. Acts Retirement-Life Communities, St. Andrews Estates (Boca Raton, Florida)

24. GenCare Lifestyle Seattle at Ballard Landmark (Seattle, Washington)

25. GenCare Lifestyle Tacoma at Point Ruston (Tacoma, Washington)

ICAA NuStep Top 5 Senior Living Pinnacle Award Winners

1. Peconic Landing (Greenport, New York)

2. Bridgewater Retirement Community (Bridgewater, Virginia)

3. Galloway Ridge at Fearrington (Pittsboro, North Carolina)

4. Moorings Park (Naples, Florida)

5. Moorings Park at Grey Oaks (Naples, Florida)

ICAA NuStep Top 5 Wellness Executive Pinnacle Award Winners

Dan Lavender , CEO, Moorings Park Communities ( Naples, Florida )

, CEO, Moorings Park Communities ( ) Mary Leary , President , Mather ( Evanston, Illinois )

, , ( ) Lynne Katzmann , CEO, Juniper Communities ( Bloomfield, New Jersey )

, CEO, Juniper Communities ( ) Leon Grundstein , President , GenCare Lifestyle ( Seattle, Washington )

, , GenCare Lifestyle ( ) Rodney Alderfer , President , Bridgewater Retirement Community ( Bridgewater, Virginia )

ICAA NuStep Top 5 Wellness Director Pinnacle Award Winners

Annie Shaffer , Wellness Director, Sunnyside Retirement Community ( Harrisonburg, Virginia )

, Wellness Director, Sunnyside Retirement Community ( ) Carole Clausen , Senior Director of Wellness, Fellowship Village, Inc. ( Basking Ridge, New Jersey )

, Senior Director of Wellness, Fellowship Village, Inc. ( ) Fabiana Cheistwer , Wellness Director, Providence Point/Baptist Senior Family ( Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania )

, Wellness Director, Providence Point/Baptist Senior Family ( ) Amanda Birchem , Director of Health & Wellness, Kavod Senior Life ( Denver, Colorado )

, Director of Health & Wellness, Kavod Senior Life ( ) Belinda Degboe , Director of Well-being, Asbury Methodist Village ( Gaithersburg, Maryland )

These distinguished leaders and communities were honored at the ICAA Conference & Expo held in Raleigh, North Carolina, November 19, 2024.

For more details on award winners and their wellness achievements, visit the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award website at https://beaconaward.icaa.cc.

About NuStep, LLC

Since introducing the seated recumbent stepper in the 1990s, NuStep has continued to develop innovative and inclusive fitness products. Notable additions include the UE8 upper body ergometer in 2021 and the RB8 recumbent bike in 2022. Since 1997, NuStep products have been the brand of choice in physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, senior communities, fitness centers, and home settings worldwide. A long-time supporter of senior communities, NuStep established the Pinnacle Awards in 1998 to honor excellence in holistic wellness programs. Learn more at www.nustep.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA is a professional association leading the active-aging industry, supporting professionals who develop wellness-centered cultures for adults over 50. Through education, resources, and advocacy, the ICAA promotes active aging—an approach empowering older adults to live as fully as possible across all wellness dimensions.

For further information or questions:

Contact: Colin Milner, CEO, ICAA

Toll-free: 1-866-335-9777 (North America)

Phone: 604-734-4466; cell: 604-763-4595

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Jane Benskey, Marketing Communications Specialist, NuStep, LLC

Toll-free: 1- 800.322.2209 (North America)

Phone: 734-418-1867

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Colin Milner, International Council in Active Aging, 1 6047344466, [email protected], https://beaconaward.icaa.cc/

Jane Benskey, Marketing, NuStep, 1 800.322.2209, [email protected], www.nustep.com

SOURCE International Council in Active Aging