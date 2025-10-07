ICAA Announces Inaugural Plate of Distinction Award Recipients, Setting New Standards for Culinary and Hospitality Excellence in Senior Living

"For the first time, senior living executives can measure their culinary offering against validated, wellness-focused standards. Our intent is to raise the bar for the industry and provide top performers with well-deserved recognition," said Colin Milner, CEO and founder, ICAA. Post this

The Manor at Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA (Gold Plate of Distinction)

The Watermark at Bellevue, Bellevue, WA (Gold Plate of Distinction)

Matthews Glen by Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Matthews, NC (Bronze Plate of Distinction)

"These inaugural honorees represent a bold new era in senior living and dining—one that meets the expectations of today's aging population," said Colin Milner, CEO and founder of ICAA. "For the first time, senior living executives can measure their culinary offerings against validated, wellness-focused standards. Our intent is to raise the bar for the industry and provide top performers with well-deserved recognition that supports resident acquisition and community pride."

Launched earlier this year, the Plate of Distinction Award is based on the ICAA Culinary and Hospitality Standards of Excellence, the first-ever industry standards created for senior living dining. Communities complete a self-evaluation, benchmark their performance against peers, and undergo third-party validation to determine if they qualify for a Plate of Distinction. ICAA worked with senior living culinary and community leaders to develop the standards and supporting resources to elevate the industry.

"Our first Plate of Distinction recipients should feel immense pride in leading the way and proving that exceptional culinary and hospitality programs are essential," explained Matthew Thompson, Chief Culinary Officer at Restaura, who co-authored the Standards of Excellence. "Families and aging adults now understand that nutrition and dining experiences are the foundation of healthspan and quality of life. The time has come for the industry to raise the bar."

Senior living operators and culinary teams can download the free ICAA Culinary and Hospitality Standards of Excellence at www.icaa.cc. ICAA has partnered with CrossCheck QA to conduct independent on-site validations of communities seeking a Plate of Distinction.

For more information, visit www.icaa.cc.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) is a professional association that leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry. Focused on promoting wellness for adults aged 50 and over, ICAA supports professionals committed to creating environments, programs, and services that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. More information is available at www.icaa.cc.

About Restaura

Restaura is leading a transformative movement in the food and dining management industry, setting new standards for senior living and active aging communities. Driven by innovation, Restaura leverages a culture rooted in employee ownership and a data-driven operating model to craft Unapologetically Delicious℠ dining experiences. For more information, visit www.restaura.com.

About CrossCheck Quality Assurance

CrossCheck is a comprehensive quality assurance (QA) and contract compliance service designed to evaluate and enhance on-site food and hospitality services across healthcare, corporate services, higher education, senior living, and leisure sectors. As a trusted partner, CrossCheck collaborates with organizations to align vision, assess performance, and drive continuous improvement in dining, hospitality, and on-site amenity programs. For more information, visit www.CrossCheckQA.com.

