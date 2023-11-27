ICARE and Aerobodies Partner to Eradicate Workplace Addiction

"We recognize the complexity and severity of substance misuse within an organizational setting and look forward to working with ICARE to quantifiably improve corporate wellness by reducing workplace addiction," said Aerobodies Founder and CEO Fran Dean-Bishop. Post this

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites 70% (13.6 million workers) of adults with an alcohol or illicit drug use disorder are employed either full or part-time. Reportedly, one in seven employees struggle with SUD and suffer in silence due to stigma and fear of job loss. These alarming statistics make the workplace an important setting to address addiction.

ICARE's addiction recovery Workforce Solutions provide the missing puzzle piece to Aerobodies's corporate health management offerings. These proven resources are available to corporate clients through Aerobodies's WellTeam Culture module, a 90 day Health Management Workplace accelerator targeted to organizations with six to 150 employees.

Aerobodies met ICARE via the WELCOA website upon reading an industry article by ICARE Executive Director, Cheryl Brown Merriwether, on the role of recovery coaching in today's addiction epidemic. Before partnering with ICARE the company addressed areas of wellness management such as lifestyle and health coaching, but lacked employee services for addiction awareness, prevention and recovery.

"With surging mental illness and suicide rates, we knew it was time to identify the right partner to support our client portfolio of corporate offerings to include addiction recovery," said Aerobodies Founder and CEO Fran Dean-Bishop. "We recognize the complexity and severity of substance misuse within an organizational setting and look forward to working with ICARE to quantifiably improve corporate wellness by reducing workplace addiction."

ICARE's advanced programs educate and support CEOs and HR executives to identify and guide employees to get resources for recovery. The program empowers employees who are "sober curious" to learn in a safe environment about substance use and mental health and directs them to EAP, coaching resources, and other treatment options.

About Aerobodies Inc.

Aerobodies Inc. is a woman-owned, national health and wellness service provider specializing in Corporate Wellness Solutions for organizations. Since 1997, Aerobodies has provided federal and state agencies and private industry companies with a wide range of health, wellness and program management services.

Aerobodies' goal is to consistently demonstrate quantifiable program results, achieve positive business outcomes and provide customers with measurable impact that improves business and operational efficiencies. The company provides health and wellness programs, safety and occupational health training, ergonomic evaluations, and Well-Certified Building credentialing to help promote safer working environments and meet the complexities and needs of the workforce. For more information visit: https://www.aerobodies.com/the-optimized-workplace/

About International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (I-CARE)

The International Center for Addiction & Recovery Education (ICARE) is a Center of Excellence for bringing together people and processes to overcome the unprecedented societal challenges of addiction. The culmination of 25+ years of work in the field of recovery and addiction, ICARE is deeply rooted in the principles of Resilience and Emotional Sobriety. ICARE is committed to raising the awareness of addiction in our culture and helping individuals live their best lives, free from problematic behaviors and past stigma.

A woman-owned non-profit, ICARE was founded in 2020 during COVID 19 as a response to the surge in substance misuse occurring during this devastating time. Brainchild of Dr. Jean LaCour, ICARE is the parent organization to a trio of affiliated divisions including: NET Training Institute (NTI), the International Association for Professional Recovery Coaches (IAPRC), and Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions. Together these three entities provide credentialed training programs to solve the growing global problem of addiction in individuals, families, communities, and the workforce. For information visit www.ICARE-Aware.org.

