ICBA ThinkTECH Showcase Brings the Future of Fintech to the Forefront

The AP6 cohort includes:

Azimuth - provides automated full-population compliance testing that is faster, more accurate and cost effective.

Conductiv - collects additional lending and loan-servicing data to incorporate into existing underwriting and lending processes.

HuLoop Automation - leverages AI to automate and streamline processes while providing better decisioning and governance.

Monit - a cash flow analysis, forecasting, and guidance platform featuring data-driven tools and insights for bankers.

Revio - helps analyze transaction details to uncover deposit-growth and revenue-generation opportunities for targeted campaigns.

Trust Stamp - enables one-to-one and one-to-many identities without sacrificing biometric security or utility.

In addition to demoing their offerings, Huloop Automation received two special recognitions—the Banker's Choice Award, voted on by attendees as the most promising solution, and the Most Valuable Participant Award for most-evolved offering based on program engagement and alignment with community bank business priorities. Conductiv CEO Gopal Swamy received the All-Heart Award, celebrating an individual's demonstrated passion, empathy, and commitment to making a positive impact on those around them, including community banks.

The LIVE Showcase also included demos from the ThinkTECH AP5 alumni.

"The ThinkTECH Showcase displays the drive and potential within the fintech sector and shines a spotlight on the innovative founders and emerging fintechs helping to push the industry forward," ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. "It's inspiring to witness firsthand the innovations that are set to redefine banking."

ICBA remains committed to its mission of promoting an environment where community banks flourish and proudly joins its sponsors Fiserv, TrueNorth, Wipfli, and Ncontracts in supporting the fintechs that make this possible through collaboration and innovation. Today's event marks another milestone in this important journey.

For more information on the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program, including how interested fintechs can apply for consideration for future innovation programming, please visit icba.org/accelerator.

