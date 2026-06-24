ICD10monitor Launches IPPSpalooza 2027 to Help Hospitals Prepare for FY 2027 IPPS Reimbursement, Coding, and Compliance Changes

Special Giveaway Kicks Off IPPSpalooza, education designed to Help Healthcare Organizations Move from Final Rule Analysis to Implementation Readiness

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare organizations across the country are preparing for one of the most significant annual regulatory events they face: implementation of the FY 2027 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule, affecting hospital reimbursement, coding, quality reporting, compliance, and operational planning.

To help healthcare professionals navigate the changes ahead, ICD10monitor is launching IPPSpalooza 2027, a comprehensive educational initiative dedicated to helping hospitals and health systems identify key regulatory changes, assess operational impacts, and prepare for successful implementation by October 1.

IPPSpalooza begins June 23 with a special giveaway designed to provide healthcare professionals with valauble education and expert guidance as they prepare for FY 2027.

Three winners will be selected to receive:

A one-year ICD10monitor Subscription

Registration for the complete three-day FY 2027 IPPS Masterclass

Registration for one day of the FY 2027 IPPS Masterclass

The giveaway serves as the official kickoff to a season of IPPS-focused education that will include podcasts, breaking news coverage, expert articles, webcast programming, and in-depth analysis from some of healthcare's leading reimbursement, coding, compliance, and revenue cycle experts.

"The biggest challenge isn't finding the Final Rule—it's understanding which changes will affect reimbursement, coding, compliance, and operations, and then translating those changes into action before October 1," said Angela Kornegor, Senior Vice President of Education.

"IPPSpalooza was designed to help healthcare professionals do exactly that by providing trusted analysis, practical guidance, and expert insight throughout the entire implementation journey."

Throughout the next few months, ICD10monitor will deliver ongoing coverage of Final Rule developments, helping hospitals and health systems identify key changes, understand potential impacts, and prepare for implementation.

At the center of this effort is the FY 2027 IPPS Masterclass, a comprehensive educational program featuring expert-led sessions designed to help healthcare professionals identify the changes that matter most and develop actionable implementation strategies before the new regulations take effect.

As October 1 approaches, IPPSpalooza will continue providing the resources healthcare professionals need to move from uncertainty to action.

Healthcare organizations interested in participating can visit ICD10monitor.com to enter the giveaway and follow ongoing IPPSpalooza coverage throughout the season.

Because when the Final Rule arrives, preparation isn't optional. Navigate it with ICD10monitor.

Media Contact

Chyann Lundy, Marketing Manager, MedLearn Media, Inc., 1 (800) 252-1578, [email protected], https://www.medlearnmedia.com/

SOURCE ICD10monitor