Ice Miller Powers Digital Mailroom and Records Room Operations with DocSolid's Airmail2® Cloud for NetDocuments

With Airmail2 Digital Mail and Records, Ice Miller digitized records workflows and is extending the same disciplined approach to daily mail—eliminating paper distribution, and enabling timely, auditable routing into the firm's document management system, NetDocuments. DocSolid provisioned and implemented the full platform for Ice Miller, aligning design, security, and change management to the firm's requirements, piloting and rollout schedule.

The Microsoft Azure cloud-based deployment integrates DocSolid Airmail2 with NetDocuments, allowing the firm to centralize digital records and mail within its existing DMS controls. The result is a unified, policy-driven experience for profiling, routing, and secure access to digitized content—supporting hybrid work while upholding the firm's stringent security and compliance standards.

Forrest Solutions is Ice Miller's outsourced services provider for mail, copy and other administrative functions at the firm. As a DocSolid Premier Partner, Forrest Solutions' collaboration was instrumental to project success. Key elements of the operational design, testing and refinements were optimized by the hands-on expertise from Forrest Solutions.

"Ice Miller is continuing its commitment to operational excellence and client service by modernizing how we manage mail and records. To eliminate inefficiencies and governance risks associated with paper-based processes, we selected DocSolid's Airmail2 platform as the foundation of our transformation initiative. Following successful pilot programs, the solution is now fully deployed and performing to our high standards, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and secure, streamlined workflows," says Rachel Englander, Director of Knowledge Management and Info Research, Ice Miller.

Steve Irons, CEO, DocSolid comments: "Airmail2 Cloud is unmatched in its solutions for law firm digitization, and we're excited to have Ice Miller in the family. Since they've gone live, we've already added new capabilities to integrate with their records management software and to enhance attorney mobility. Ice Miller is stringent in their requirements, and we welcome that challenge, because our customers drive us to excellence."

"We're proud to see Ice Miller leverage the power of NetDocuments and DocSolid together to achieve its digital-first vision," said Reza Parsia, VP of Strategic Partner Management at NetDocuments. "This collaboration exemplifies how integrated, cloud-based solutions can help law firms strengthen security, streamline workflows, and enable true hybrid productivity."

Anthony Davies, Chief Revenue Officer, Forrest Solutions adds: "Forrest Solutions' tech enabled services means using the best-in-class technology alongside market leading people solutions — this is how we approach every client and every partnership, and we're proud to have delivered a world class solution for Ice Miller. Working with DocSolid shows what's possible when those strengths come together. It's a partnership that continues to grow because we share the same goal: helping firms run smarter and more efficiently."

The project positions Ice Miller to reduce paper-dependent friction, improve responsiveness, and scale governance across offices and hybrid workers —an approach increasingly favored by leading firms seeking digital agility and a workplace designed for collaboration and client service.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digitization technology solutions for mail and records in law firms. Its patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems—to eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency in the hybrid workplace. Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, DocSolid ensures firms can seamlessly digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and no on-premises IT burden.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments enables legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+ years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle — from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more. The platform also integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and practice management systems, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, NetDocuments is recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years. To learn more, visit netdocuments.com.

Media Contact

Michael Herzog, DocSolid, 1 4809304022, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

