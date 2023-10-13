Ice T, Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, The Fat Boys, Roxanne Shante and The B-Boys Being Inducted into National Hip-Hop Museum Hall of Fame, Oct. 28

"I can't think of a better place to hold our largest induction ceremony to date," said NHHM Founder and Collector Jeremy Beaver. "This is the culmination of five years at the museum of intense work to preserve and establish hip-hop as America's most important cultural export." Tweet this

Doors open to the event at 2 p.m. and upon entering the stadium, visitors will be greeted with NHHM's newest exhibit: DJ Kool Herc's "Birth of Hip-Hop" Sound System and Turntables, which were used to invent Hip-Hop. Just in time for holiday gift season, attendees also can explore a pop-up shop and experience with one-of-a-kind memorabilia for sale from NHHM's retail arm, the The Hip-Hop Shop.

Among the star-studded performers at the Celebration's concert from 4 to 11 p.m. will be multi-platinum recording artist and NHHM Executive Director Master Gee performing with The Sugarhill Gang – the legendary hip-hop group he founded. NHHM will cap off the celebration with a special VIP party featuring all the inductees, plus 2019 NHMM Inductee DJ Kool and NHHM Chairman of The Board Grandmaster Caz spinning classic hip-hop. The party takes place from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is sponsored by dcweed.com.

For more details about the event or to purchase tickets, visit nationalcelebrationofhiphop.com.

About The Hip-Hop Shop

The Hip-Hop Shop is the flagship retail and event space of the National Hip-Hop Museum. Open since January, 2023, it features the East Coast's largest selection of hip-hop memorabilia, including: vintage apparel, sneakers, toys, memorabilia, vinyl and art. The shop is located at 1919 18th Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20019. Merchandise also is available for online purchase at nationalhiphopshop.com.

About The Museum

Launched in 2019, the National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington DC is the world's first hip-hop museum. As the leading organization in hip-hop preservation, history and education, this 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization comprises The House of Hip-Hop, The Hip-Hop Shop, The Hip-Hop Cafe and The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience. Executive director is Master Gee, a multi-platinum recording artist, founder and the voice of the legendary hip-hop group, The Sugarhill Gang.

The centerpiece of the NHHM is a collection of over 5,000 exclusive and authentic pieces of memorabilia, artifacts, posters, sneakers and other rare and historic items representing all aspects of the culture. Drawing on hip-hop's longstanding tradition of empowerment and social awareness, the NHHM includes a series of community-oriented seminars and workshops focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health and wellness and social justice. The museum is located at 2622 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001. For more information, visit nationalhiphopmuseum.org.

