Ice Wine, Vernaccia di Oristano, Barolo, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, and Lambrusco secure top honors in the prestigious 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls Selection at Vinitaly

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the prestigious annual wine selection event held for its 8th edition in Verona from 9-11 April, has announced a selection of 884 wines and 20 Trophy winners for this year's event. The winner of the 'Winery of the Year – Grand Vinitaly' Trophy is Magnotta Winery Corp, while the 'Best Italian Wine – Banco BPM' Trophy goes to Agricola Gian Piero Marrone. For the "green" section of the Selection, the winery selected for top honors is Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco.

VERONA, Italy, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls drew to a close a few hours ago, after three days of blind tastings by an international panel of judges. While waiting for the list of the 884 selected wines of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls to be announced, here are the names of the wines and wineries that were awarded the 20 special Trophies.

5StarWines section:

WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY

Magnotta Winery Corp



BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM

Agricola Gian Piero Marrone – Barolo Docg Bussia 2019 97



BEST WHITE WINE

Silvio Carta – Vernaccia di Oristano Doc Riserva 2004 96

BEST ROSÉ WINE

Cantina Tollo – Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Dop Deìvaì 2022 93

BEST RED WINE

Mauro Molino – Barolo Docg Conca 2020 96



BEST SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

Cantina Sociale di Gualtieri – Reggiano Doc Lambrusco Frizzante Secco Il Ligabue 2023 93

BEST SPARKLING WINE

Azienda Agricola Tenuta Degli Angeli – Vsq Brut Metodo Classico Degli Angeli 2018 95

BEST SWEET WINE

Magnotta Winery – Niagara Peninsula Vqa Vidal Icewine Limited Edition 2021 95



BEST WINE DISTRIBUTED BY PARTESA

Cantine Spinelli – Trebbiano D'Abruzzo Doc Stagioni del Vino 2021 93

Wine Without Walls section:

BEST WINE WITHOUT WALLS WINERY

Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco

BEST BIODYNAMIC WHITE WINE

La Cappuccina - Soave Doc San Brizio 2022 92

BEST BIODYNAMIC RED WINE

Planeta - Noto Doc Rosso Controdanza 2020 92

BEST BIODYNAMIC SPARKLING WINE

Ager Patris - Asolo Prosecco Docg Superiore Spumante Dosaggio Zero Sui Lieviti Vino Biologico 2022 92

BEST BIODYNAMIC SWEET WINE

Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco Vin Santo Del Chianti Doc Occhio Di Pernice Riserva Vino Biologico 2015 96



BEST ORGANIC WHITE WINE

Feudo Maccari – ANIMAETNEA - Etna Doc Bianco Vino Biologico Animalucente 2022 95

BEST ORGANIC ROSÉ WINE

Senatore Vini - Cirò Dop Rosato Vino Biologico Puntalice 2023 92

BEST ORGANIC RED WINE

Colomba Bianca - Sicilia Doc Nero D'Avola Vino Biologico Resilience 2022 95

BEST ORGANIC SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

CANTINE RIUNITE & CIV - Righi - Pignoletto Doc Frizzante Secco Vino Biologico N.V. 92



BEST ORGANIC SPARKLING WINE

Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco – Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Docg Extra Brut Millesimato Vino Biologico Cuvée n° 2 2016 94

BEST ORGANIC SWEET WINE

Ca' Del Colle Di Facchin Mauro - Colli Euganei Fior D'Arancio Docg Spumante Dolce Vino Biologico 2023 95

The full list of selected wines will be available on the event website: https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en.

Over 2300 wines participated in Veronafiere's tasting event, one of the most prestigious wine selections in Italy. The participating wines achieving a score of at least 90/100 and will be included in 5StarWines – the Book 2025 along with a dedicated tasting note prepared by the international panel of judges.

The selected wines also benefit from an ongoing program of promotional support on a national and international scale. The producers whose wines obtained an evaluation of at least 90/100 will receive the diplomas of the Selection during Vinitaly and will be recognized with photos. The wines that achieved a score between 85 and 89 will receive an official certificate of participation in digital format.

During Vinitaly, on April 16th at 4:00 pm, the General Chairs of the Selection will lead a Masterclass featuring the 6 "Top Scorer" wines selected for the 5StarWines - the Book 2025. The General Chairs will explain to those present the tasting process and the methodology behind the scoring, giving participants a behind-the-scenes look at the Selection. Following this, at 5.00 pm, the proclamation ceremony of the 25 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024 Trophies will be held, participation in which is open to all interested parties. The winning producers will present their award-winning wine to those present, before hosting a final walk-around-tasting of the award-winning wines together with the President and CEO of Veronafiere, the winning producers and the General Chairs and judges of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

Media Contact

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en

SOURCE 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024