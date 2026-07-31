Iceland's Culinary Scene: Where Nordic Tradition Meeting Michelin Recognition

Iceland is evolving into one of the most captivating culinary destinations in the Nordic regions, blending centuries-old traditions with modern innovation. From intimate tasting menus highlighting local ingredients to elevated interpretations of classic Icelandic dishes, Iceland's restaurant scene has earned international recognition from the Michelin Guide. Today, Iceland is home to three Michelin-starred restaurants, along with a growing collection of Michelin-recommended dining experiences that showcase the country's creativity, sustainability, and deep connection to local ingredients.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iceland is evolving into one of the most captivating culinary destinations in the Nordic regions, blending centuries-old traditions with modern innovation. From intimate tasting menus highlighting local ingredients to elevated interpretations of classic Icelandic dishes, Iceland's restaurant scene has earned international recognition from the Michelin Guide.

Today, Iceland is home to three Michelin-starred restaurants, along with a growing collection of Michelin-recommended dining experiences that showcase the country's creativity, sustainability, and deep connection to local ingredients.

Iceland's Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Dill – As Iceland's first restaurant to earn a Michelin star, Dill helped put the country's culinary scene on the map. Located in Reykjavík, Dill is known for its innovative approach to New Nordic cuisine, transforming seasonal Icelandic ingredients into thoughtfully crafted tasting menus. With a focus on locally sourced produce, seafood, and foraged elements, every dish reflects Iceland's unique landscape and culinary heritage.





ÓX – As one of Reykjavík's most exclusive dining experiences, ÓX combines exceptional gastronomy with an intimate chef 's-table setting. At this Michelin-starred restaurant guests can expect a highly personalized tasting menu centered on Icelandic ingredients, innovative techniques, and a strong sense of place.





Moss – Nestled within the iconic Blue Lagoon, Moss offers a fine dining experience unlike any other in Iceland. This Michelin-starred restaurant draws inspiration from the surrounding volcanic landscape, crafting contemporary Icelandic cuisine that highlights seasonal ingredients and refined simplicity.

The Michelin Guide also recognizes several restaurants that are worth a visit for any foodie or culinary enthusiast. These 'Michelin Recommended' restaurants are perfect for those who are looking to explore Iceland's unique dining scene in a more casual environment.

Most recently, Lóla was added to the Michelin Guide's Main Selection. Located in downtown Reykjavik close to the old harbour area, Lóla focuses on creativity, quality and hospitality to deliver a memorable dining experience. The beautifully designed restaurant blends Italian-inspired cuisine with Nordic influences and flavors from around the globe.

Michelin Recommended Restaurants

Matur og Drykkur – A favorite for visitors and locals alike, Matur og Drykkur reimagines traditional Icelandic recipes through a modern lens. The restaurant celebrates local ingredients and culinary traditions while introducing contemporary techniques that bring familiar flavors into a new era.





Sümac –Sümac offers a vibrant Middle Eastern twist on Nordic cuisine. Known for its shareable plates and bold flavors, the restaurant has become one of the city's standout Michelin-recommended dining destinations.

Other Noteworthy Michelin Recommendations

Restaurants including Hosiló, OTO, and Tides continue to earn recognition for their creative menus, seasonal ingredients, and fresh perspectives on contemporary dining. Together, they reflect the diversity and continued evolution of Iceland's culinary scene, proving that world-class dining extends beyond Michelin stars alone.

Iceland is often celebrated for its dramatic landscapes and natural wonders, but its culinary offerings have given travelers yet another reason to visit. Whether enjoying a multi-course tasting menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant or discovering a recommended neighborhood favorite, travelers will find a dining scene that embraces innovation, sustainability, and a respect for local ingredients.

Media Contact

Annie Woodtli, Visit Iceland, 1 9143181314, [email protected], https://www.visiticeland.com/

SOURCE Visit Iceland