Iceland's Ring Road Is the Scenic Escape Travelers Are Craving

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As travelers rediscover the joy of the road trip in 2026, Iceland offers its own open road defined by dramatic landscapes, flexibility and the freedom for travelers to explore at their own pace. Centered around the country's famous Ring Road, Iceland invites travelers to embrace the journey itself, where waterfalls, fjords, geothermal landscapes and coastal villages are all part of the drive.

Officially marked as Route 1, Iceland's Ring Road is a 820-mile loop connecting most towns and villages across the country. Designed for travelers looking to slow down and experience the variety of Iceland's landscapes, the route can be explored throughout the year, though travel during the colder months requires flexibility and close attention to weather and road conditions.

Renting a car offers travelers the most flexible way to experience Ring Road, allowing time to explore and adjust plans along the way. Travelers can begin the route heading either east or north from Reykjavík, with many choosing to follow the best weather conditions across the island for an even more spontaneous road trip experience. Regardless of the route chosen, drivers will pass through the following:

South Iceland

The southern stretch of the Ring Road is known for some of Iceland's most iconic scenery, where the road closely follows the coastline with dramatic landscapes visible directly from the drive. Travelers can experience waterfalls including Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss, views of Dyrhólaey cliffs and the glacial landscapes surrounding Vatnajökull National Park and Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon.

East Iceland

Driving through East Iceland takes travelers on a winding journey through the Eastfjords, where each turn reveals sweeping fjord views and small coastal villages. While many travelers stay strictly on the Ring Road, the region encourages slower exploration through scenic detours and lesser-visited towns. During warmer months, travelers can also opt for the Öxi mountain pass, a scenic gravel shortcut between Djúpivogur and Egilsstaðir for confident drivers during suitable conditions.

North Iceland

The northern portion of the Ring Road combines natural wonders with cultural experiences, making it ideal for a multi-day exploration. Highlights include the newly renovated and rebranded Earth Lagoon at Mývatn, the town of Akureyri and coastal drives connected to the Arctic Coast Way and Diamond Circle. The region's variety of landscapes and attractions allows travelers to build flexibility into their itinerary, whether spending extra time outdoors or exploring local towns along the route.

West Iceland

While the Ring Road bypasses some of West Iceland's best-known regions, including the Snæfellsnes Peninsula and Westfjords, the drive still offers opportunities to slow down and experience local culture. Towns including Borgarnes, Hvammstangi and Blönduós feature museums, geothermally heated swimming pools and local restaurants that encourage travelers to take breaks beyond the typical roadside stop. For those with additional time, scenic routes like the Westfjords Way offer the opportunity to extend the journey even further.

Traveling the Ring Road requires close monitoring of road conditions, particularly outside the summer season. SafeTravel provides an up-to-date map with information on road closures, snow and wind conditions, as well as volcanic and weather alerts – helping travelers plan safely and adjust their journey where necessary.

About Visit Iceland:

Visit Iceland, the official destination marketing office, aims to attract travelers to Iceland. We work effectively on promoting and marketing to consumers in cooperation with the tourism industry under the umbrella brand of Inspired by Iceland. We are a platform for cooperation with an effective network with domestic and foreign tour operators and other stakeholders in Icelandic tourism.

Visit Iceland – www.visiticeland.com

Youtube – www.youtube.com/user/inspiredbyiceland

Facebook – www.facebook.com/inspiredbyiceland

Twitter – @Iceland

Instagram – @Inspiredbyiceland

Media Contact

Annie Woodtli, Visit Iceland, 1 9143181314, [email protected], https://www.visiticeland.com/

SOURCE Visit Iceland