Ichor Life Sciences Announces Launch of Ichor Clinical Trial Services

"The launch of Ichor Clinical as part of the Ichor ecosystem creates a premium offering in the industry, providing biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients with a single partner to navigate preclinical work through clinical trials with customized and flexible engagement options," said Ichor Life Sciences Founder and CEO Kelsey Moody, PhD, MBA. "As both a CRO and longevity drug development company, Ichor brings together a unique combination of expertise that allows our team to understand clients' needs and develop innovative solutions that address their most difficult challenges. We look forward to serving our clinical trial clients with the same caliber of personalized, relationship-first services that clients have come to expect and trust in our preclinical services."

Lisa Sonneborn, MA, LMHC, serves as President of Ichor Clinical Trial Services. Sonneborn previously founded and served as CEO of Clarity Clinical Research, which was acquired by the world's largest site management organization (SMO) in 2021. She is well known and respected in the industry, particularly as a leader in clinical trial operations for Alzheimer's disease and NASH, having participated in countless industry-sponsored studies. Ichor Clinical employees have extensive sponsor and site experience, providing them with a deep understanding of every aspect of clinical trials.

"Having worked on numerous clinical trials and gained insight into the complex issues that sponsors and sites often face, Ichor Clinical is well-positioned to anticipate and resolve challenges, ensuring the efficient and effective progression of trials," said Sonneborn. "We concentrate on tailoring solutions to our clients' specific needs by identifying key issues, ultimately enabling companies to advance their pipelines and contribute to building a healthier world."

The full suite of services that Ichor now offers is more critical than ever as the CRO industry undergoes consolidation. Through strategic collaborations with renowned institutions, key opinion leaders, and regulatory authorities worldwide, Ichor has strong partnerships that enhance the company's capacity to support even the most challenging projects. This provides Ichor's clients with access to cutting-edge technologies, world-class facilities, and diverse patient populations.

About Ichor Life Sciences

Ichor Life Sciences is a full-service, end-to-end contract research organization (CRO) and longevity biotechnology company. Founded in 2013 in Upstate New York, Ichor's CRO services help biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies solve their most difficult challenges—from preclinical studies to late-stage clinical trials and FDA approval—using a personalized approach that puts relationships and science first.

As a longevity biotechnology company, Ichor aims to help people live longer, healthier lives by developing therapies with the potential to treat age-related diseases. It is the first and oldest longevity-focused venture studio, as well as home to the oldest industry PhD program for drug discovery for longevity. By bringing together its expertise in drug development and as a CRO within its venture portfolio, Ichor is developing promising treatments that have the potential to transform how we age and address unmet needs in the process.

With its breadth of expertise, Ichor is pioneering the longevity and anti-aging biotechnology industry while empowering CRO clients to rapidly advance their research and development programs. To learn more, please visit https://ichorlifesciences.com/ and follow Ichor Life Sciences on LinkedIn.

