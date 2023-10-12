iClassPro Announces Exclusive Education Sponsorship Program

"We are thrilled to introduce our Education Sponsorship Program, aligning with our commitment to customer success and helping to provide easier access to quality education they deserve!" - Chris McNabb, iClassPro Founder & CEO Tweet this

As a long-standing supporter of various conferences and events, iClassPro understands the numerous learning experiences within the gymnastics industry, swimming industry, cheer industry, and related areas.The company is proud to support organizations such as USA Gymnastics, the GymnasticsAssociation of Texas, the US Swim School Association, Swim Coaches & Teachers Australia, the Canadian Swim School Alliance, the US All-Star Federation, Jeff Metzger's Small Business BootCamp, and many others that provide industry-leading continuing education.

iClassPro CEO & Founder Chris McNabb stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our iClassPro EducationSponsorship Program, as it perfectly aligns with our commitment to customer success. We hope to have a positive impact on as many people as we can, creating opportunities and ensuring our customers have access to quality education they deserve."

