iClassPro, Inc. Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year of Growth & Innovation

Founded in East Texas in 2008, iClassPro, Inc. has grown into a global SaaS company serving thousands of gymnastics, swim, cheer, dance, camp, and other youth activity organizations. Its flagship platforms—iClassPro and iCampPro—deliver solutions that reduce administrative burdens, streamline operations, and allow staff to focus on what matters most: inspiring the next generation.

Software Innovations Driving Growth & Success

The company credits its rank and success to product innovations that have enabled its software to deliver better experiences and results for the organizations it serves.

Recent enhancements to iClassPro include:

New Autopilot Workflows to automate communications to save time managing waitlists, registrations, enrollment drops, and more.

QuickBooks on Autopilot an integration that reduces bookkeeping time and minimizes stress.

Integrated Websites to provide smooth customer experiences and clean design with a seamless connection to iClassPro.

In September 2025, iClassPro will officially launch automated billing, the newest feature in its growing Autopilot suite. This tool will allow class-based businesses to fully automate tuition billing and payment processing, giving them greater control, fewer manual steps, and more predictable cash flow.

In the last year, iCampPro enhancements include:

Optional Purchase tools that allow camps to upsell and promote offerings during online registration, boosting revenue and saving time.

Integrated Health Management features that give camps the workflows and details needed to stay informed, respond quickly, and keep campers safe.

A Custom Report Builder that allows camps to put their data to work, along with scheduled reports delivered directly to their inboxes.

Celebrating Growth, Community, & Commitment

The recognition comes as iClassPro, Inc. prepares to expand its headquarters this fall to accommodate its growing team. With departments spanning software development, customer success, payments, and marketing, the whole company remains committed to its mission of serving children's programs worldwide.

About iClassPro, Inc.

iClassPro, Inc. is the software company behind iClassPro (www.iclasspro.com) and iCampPro (www.icamppro.com). It serves gymnastics, swim, cheer, dance schools, and seasonal camps worldwide with powerful software to streamline operations, automate workflows, and support business growth.

