iClassPro Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

iClassPro celebrates its 15th Anniversary in 2023, and is now gaining national recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with its inclusion in the 2023 Inc 5000 list. The company is taking time to reflect on its journey from a small-town software startup to a nationally recognized brand with customers around the globe.
LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iClassPro, the leading class management software for children's activity centers, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and has had no shortage of reasons to celebrate in 2023. With a growing staff, variety of loyal customers and exciting opportunities on the horizon - the team has been taking time to reflect on its journey so far. With the right people and a ton of faith and determination, the company – which started as a few talented individuals in a small rented office above a bank in the piney woods of East Texas – is now a thriving mid-sized business. And it's not done growing yet!
Recently, iClassPro has added a remarkable number of jobs and square footage to its headquarters in the town of Longview, Texas. Alongside the need to serve its ever-growing customer base, much of iClassPro's recent growth can be attributed to opening up specialized marketing, research, app development, and data analytics roles for ongoing projects.
"Making the Inc.5000 list isn't just a milestone; it's a testament to the sheer power of teamwork and dedication. From the relentless spirit of iClassPro to our extraordinary team and to our sensational customers – thank you for being the heartbeat of this incredible journey!" says iClassPro Founder & CEO Chris McNabb.
iClassPro's class management software has served as the foundation of growth and innovation for the company since 2008. The software was inspired by McNabb's own needs and vision as a gymnastics business owner. It includes a full suite of features for children's activity centers – including a variety of booking options, customer management, secure payment processing, skill tracking, attendance and more. Visit iclasspro.com for further information.
About iClassPro
iClassPro is the leading class management software solution for children's activity centers like gymnastics, swim and cheer schools. Its core values are centered around teamwork, ownership, excellence, and service; with the ultimate goal of helping activity center staff grow and manage their operations, so they can spend less time behind a desk and more time doing what they're passionate about. Today, iClassPro is proud to serve thousands of these businesses around the world with quality-driven software that helps them operate more efficiently, earn more revenue and drive future success. For more information, visit iclasspro.com .
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Michaela Hayes, iClassPro, 1 877-554-6776, [email protected], iclasspro.com
