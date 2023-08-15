iClassPro Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

"This isn't just a milestone; it's a testament to the sheer power of teamwork and dedication. From the relentless spirit of iClassPro to our extraordinary team and to our sensational customers – thank you for being the heartbeat of this incredible journey!" says Founder & CEO, Chris McNabb. Tweet this

"Making the Inc.5000 list isn't just a milestone; it's a testament to the sheer power of teamwork and dedication. From the relentless spirit of iClassPro to our extraordinary team and to our sensational customers – thank you for being the heartbeat of this incredible journey!" says iClassPro Founder & CEO Chris McNabb.

iClassPro's class management software has served as the foundation of growth and innovation for the company since 2008. The software was inspired by McNabb's own needs and vision as a gymnastics business owner. It includes a full suite of features for children's activity centers – including a variety of booking options, customer management, secure payment processing, skill tracking, attendance and more. Visit iclasspro.com for further information.

About iClassPro

iClassPro is the leading class management software solution for children's activity centers like gymnastics, swim and cheer schools. Its core values are centered around teamwork, ownership, excellence, and service; with the ultimate goal of helping activity center staff grow and manage their operations, so they can spend less time behind a desk and more time doing what they're passionate about. Today, iClassPro is proud to serve thousands of these businesses around the world with quality-driven software that helps them operate more efficiently, earn more revenue and drive future success. For more information, visit iclasspro.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Michaela Hayes, iClassPro, 1 877-554-6776, [email protected], iclasspro.com

SOURCE iClassPro