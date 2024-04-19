iClone BuildingGen Ushers Intuitive Procedural 3D Building Creation

The BuildingGen plugin for iClone with 210+ samples simplifies the entire process by enabling the organization of 3D module collections into cohesive packages.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gone are the painstaking days of piecemeal 3D building assembly. The iClone BuildingGen plugin empowers architects, professional designers, and hobbyists alike to effortlessly create diverse 3D buildings using procedural Blueprints. This plugin streamlines the entire process by allowing the organization of 3D module collections into effective and cohesive packages. Visit the official BuildingGen page for detailed features and animated demos.

Construction styles can be defined using interchangeable components and materials to enjoy maximum design flexibility. Best of all, BuildingGen's nondestructive workflow ensures that design iterations can be made in confidence, with the integrity of the original design staying intact with impromptu modifications.

THE KEY FEATURES OF BUILDINGGEN INCLUDE:

Unlimited Architectural Styles: Harness a diverse range of modular components to craft a myriad of housing styles, whether it's modern, sci-fi, sustainable, cartoonish, and beyond. BuildingGen can perfectly tailor each building to complement your 3D environment.





Creative Modification: Effortlessly modify the building structure by adding or removing selected Units, incorporating pillars, fences, or steps to fashion terraces, balconies, or open-air spaces.





Adjusting Levels: Add or remove floor levels at any moment in production. Or save time by duplicating certain floors and rearranging orders as you see fit.





Refine Materials and Elements: Even after a building is constructed, a world of possibilities awaits. From replacing wall and facade materials to swapping out elements like door and window frames, this is where building aesthetics can be perfected.





Smart Rebuild: Modify the entire structure, restyle levels or components while preserving the overall integrity of the building. Make precise changes without starting from scratch, thanks to BuildingGen's nondestructive building process.





One-click Day/Night Switch: Building materials offer day and night modes, enhancing realism with realistic illumination and illuminated windows. Other details can also be added and enhanced such as realistic glass reflection and decorative window dressing.





Optimized & Performant: BuildingGen optimizes performance by consolidating repeated textures and models, reducing redundancy. Its modular design allows multiple buildings to share resources to improve efficiency. Enjoy smoother operation and reduced frame rates, enhancing responsiveness while working with crowd simulation.





Free Sample Content: Access over 210 free assets, including 10 reconstructable iBuildings and 200+ 3D components and materials. Each building offers four distinct styles for easy customization, giving you the chance to enjoy all the rich features that BuildingGen has to offer.





Creative Expansion: BuildingGen packages streamline building deployment for specific styles, blending seamlessly with any motif. Customize packages by importing external content or incorporating your assets. The intuitive Packager tool assigns roles and materials to building components.

BuildingGen is poised to revolutionize the way architects and designers approach 3D architectural design. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and unmatched flexibility, BuildingGen proves to be an indispensable tool in the arsenal of every 3D designer.

EXPANSION PACK: FRENCH STYLES

Introducing "BuildingGen - French Style", the premiere modular prefab package for constructing commercial, residential, or multifunctional buildings with French flair. Explore 10 premade structures and 8 extensible styles to effortlessly recreate architectural landmarks. Design traditional roofs, balconies, and terraces using over 600 component options. Adjustable day-night material settings enable dynamic window lighting and dressing, giving the impression of genuinely utilized and inhabited buildings.



Pricing Information - BuildingGen for iClone 8 is offered at a price of $199. Reallusion is offering unexpected early bird pricing with a free content pack.

This is a limited-time offer and is only available at reallusion.com/store.





