Icon Chilean Wine Estate Seña Releases Its 2021 Vintage

"We are thrilled to continue our upward trajectory in the US market as one of Chile's key luxury estates. The Seña 2021 vintage, which has already received a 100-point score, is no exception to our reputation of excellence," notes Seña Executive Director Magui Chadwick, Eduardo's daughter. "This newest release from Seña is proof that Chilean wines deserve to exist within the fine wine space worldwide."

Eduardo Chadwick put Chilean fine wine on the map in January, 2004 with The Berlin Tasting, a blind tasting inspired by The Judgement of Paris, with some of the world's top wine critics and involving his wines alongside some of the world´s most famous Grand Crus of Bordeaux and Super Tuscans. The enormous success of his wines, besting some of these revered wines and replicated in the other tastings around the world, served as a turning point in the wine industry, solidifying the incredible quality of Chadwick's wines as well as Chile's rightful place as a formidable wine region of the world.

The 2021 vintage is a reminder of the undeniable quality and evolution of Chilean wine over the last two decades, and is a testament to the longevity of the estate, and the consistent quality of the terroir and the estate's viticultural expertise.

The 2021 vintage of Seña is a harmonious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Carménère and Petit Verdot, with beautiful ruby and violet hues. Francisco Baettig, Seña's Technical Director, explains, "The nose reveals delicate notes of strawberries, cassis and rose petals, framed by hints of cloves, spice and cocoa. Red fruit and blackcurrants, pastries and dark chocolate make for a delicious palate where the tension is perfectly balanced by the juicy acidity and fine-grained tannins, tracing a smooth and vertical backbone through the palate. This wine can be enjoyed for many years to come."

The 2021 vintage will be remembered as an exceptional year with ideal conditions, resulting in a vibrant wine of great purity. Seña 2021 is a wine with high aromatic complexity, refreshing acidity, a delicious linear palate with fine-grained tannins and an extraordinary aging potential.

Seña is released worldwide on La Place de Bordeaux, as well as imported into the US by Shaw-Ross on September 7, 2023.

About Seña

Seña is the product of a revolutionary collaboration between globally-recognized winemaking icons Eduardo Chadwick and Robert Mondavi. Established in 1995, Seña is Chile's first icon wine. This means that it is a wine of very high quality and typically the first within a particular region. It is called an icon wine because it serves as a pioneer within its terroir. In 2017, world-renowned wine critic James Suckling awarded a perfect 100 score to the Seña 2015 vintage and once again for its 2018 and current 2021 vintages. This incredible global feat solidified Seña as a formidable top-tier wine of not only Chile, but the world.

