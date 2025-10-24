ICON Consultants' Founder & CEO Pamela Chambers O'Rourke Named to SIA's 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

"Being named to SIA's Global Power 150 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the innovation and dedication of the ICON, Vendorpass, and Opptly teams," said Pamela Chambers O'Rourke. "It inspires us to keep advancing inclusion, compliance, and technology in staffing." Post this

Recognizing Leadership and Impact

Pamela's inclusion honors her more than 27 years of leadership at ICON, where she has built one of the largest woman-owned staffing firms in the nation. Over the past year, she has continued to strengthen ICON's position as a trusted partner to enterprise clients through initiatives that advance compliance, innovation, and inclusion across contingent labor programs. Pamela led the enhancement of ICON's proprietary compliance platform, ICONpliance 2.0, delivering greater efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in independent contractor vetting and classification. During her tenure, she has supported the growth of Opptly, whose team introduced new capabilities—including Skills Intelligence and WISE Analytics—that provide organizations with deeper workforce visibility and actionable insights to support hiring objectives. Opptly has continued to expand through broader technology integrations, including its presence within Beeline's VMS ecosystem, which extends the reach of AI-powered workforce solutions. Beyond innovation, Pamela continues to champion supplier diversity and inclusive entrepreneurship, advocating for the growth and greater participation of women- and minority-owned businesses within large enterprise programs. These accomplishments reinforce ICON's reputation for delivering scalable, compliant, and people-focused solutions that evolve with client needs and industry shifts.

Broader Organizational Impact

Under Pamela's leadership, ICON has cultivated a culture of innovation and excellence—driving collaboration across teams and delivering measurable results for clients. The company's staffing division has enhanced service quality, responsiveness, and client engagement, while ICON overall continues to set the standard for integrity, agility, and diversity in workforce management.

Pamela's influence extends well beyond ICON. Through her work with national organizations and her mentorship of emerging women entrepreneurs, she continues to shape the future of workforce solutions with a vision centered on equity, accountability, and lasting impact.

"I'm honored to be recognized once again among so many accomplished women who are transforming our industry," said Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants. "This recognition is truly a reflection of my incredible team at ICON, Vendorpass and Opptly—whose innovation, passion, and commitment to excellence continue to drive our success and inspire the next generation of women leaders in staffing."

About Pamela Chambers O'Rourke

Pamela has been with ICON Consultants since its founding and has served as its CEO for over 27 years. She is a recognized leader in the staffing space, with a track record of combining values-driven leadership with strategic expansion. Pamela holds leadership roles in multiple boards and organizations focused on women's entrepreneurship, diversity, and business growth, including serving on the Board of WEConnect International and C200, among others. She also dedicates time and resources to philanthropic causes including scholarships, nonprofit giving, and supporting diverse supplier visibility.

About ICON Consultants

ICON Consultants is a leading woman-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm providing comprehensive contingent labor programs, staffing and recruiting, talent curation, Employer of Record (EOR) and Agency of Record (AOR) services, and independent contractor compliance across the U.S. and Canada. Founded by Pamela Chambers O'Rourke in 1998, ICON has grown into one of the largest woman-owned firms in the industry, managing thousands of consultants for Fortune 500 clients. Known for its integrity, agility, and service excellence, ICON delivers customized, compliant, and people-focused workforce solutions that help organizations scale efficiently and achieve measurable business results.

Media Contact

Amy Lawson, ICON Consultants, 1 713-438-0919, [email protected], iconconsultants.com

SOURCE ICON Consultants