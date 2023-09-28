ICON Consultants Ranks Number Nine on Houston Business Journal's Fast 50, 2023 List

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team and the trust our clients have placed in us," said O'Rourke. Tweet this

ICON Consultants' rise to the top of the Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 list is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise. This recognition affirms the hard work and dedication of the entire ICON Consultants team, who have consistently delivered outstanding results and exceeded client expectations.

The Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 event, held on Thursday, September 21 in Houston, Texas, paid tribute to the fifty fastest-growing privately held companies in the Houston area. The event provided a platform to honor these remarkable businesses and celebrate their remarkable achievements. The ranking on the Fast 50 list showcases ICON Consultants' impressive growth rate and its significant impact on the regional business landscape.

"We are ecstatic to be ranked number nine on the Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 list," said Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with industry-leading organizations, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth and success."

As ICON Consultants continues to expand its presence and deliver unparalleled value to its clients, the company remains committed to its core principles of innovation, integrity, and client-centricity. With a focus on leveraging emerging technologies and industry best practices, ICON Consultants is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and deliver exceptional results for its clients.

About ICON Consultants:

ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-five years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amy Lawson

VP of Marketing

ICON Consultants

Phone: (713) 438-0919

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iconconsultants.com

Media Contact

Amy Lawson, ICON Consultants, 1 713-438-0919, [email protected], iconconsultants.com

SOURCE ICON Consultants