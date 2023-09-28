ICON Consultants Ranks Number Nine on Houston Business Journal's Fast 50, 2023 List

ICON Information Consultants secures impressive #9 ranking on Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 of 2023 List!
HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Information Consultants, a premier consulting firm specializing in cutting-edge human capital solutions, is proud to announce its ranking as number nine on the Houston Business Journal's Fast 50, 2023 list. This prestigious recognition highlights ICON Consultants' exceptional growth and success in the Houston business community.
Founded in 1998 by Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, an industry visionary and accomplished CEO, ICON Consultants has consistently delivered innovative solutions to its clients for over 25 years. Under O'Rourke's leadership, the company has grown from a small startup to a leading consulting firm with a remarkable track record of driving business success for a diverse range of clients. ICON's core services include staffing/recruiting, employer of record/payrolling, IC compliance management, talent curation and direct sourcing.
ICON Consultants' rise to the top of the Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 list is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise. This recognition affirms the hard work and dedication of the entire ICON Consultants team, who have consistently delivered outstanding results and exceeded client expectations.
The Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 event, held on Thursday, September 21 in Houston, Texas, paid tribute to the fifty fastest-growing privately held companies in the Houston area. The event provided a platform to honor these remarkable businesses and celebrate their remarkable achievements. The ranking on the Fast 50 list showcases ICON Consultants' impressive growth rate and its significant impact on the regional business landscape.
"We are ecstatic to be ranked number nine on the Houston Business Journal's Fast 50 list," said Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with industry-leading organizations, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth and success."
As ICON Consultants continues to expand its presence and deliver unparalleled value to its clients, the company remains committed to its core principles of innovation, integrity, and client-centricity. With a focus on leveraging emerging technologies and industry best practices, ICON Consultants is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and deliver exceptional results for its clients.
About ICON Consultants:
ICON Consultants, LP is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-five years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the US and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Amy Lawson
VP of Marketing
ICON Consultants
Phone: (713) 438-0919
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.iconconsultants.com
