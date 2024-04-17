ICON National Completes 450 Units for California's Homekey Project

"We're very proud to be a part of California's Homekey project to expand housing options for underserved communities," said Justin Krueger, CEO of ICON National. Post this

"We're so proud to be a part of California's Homekey project to expand housing options for underserved communities," said Justin Krueger, CEO of ICON National. "The new developments will not only provide an affordable housing solution for many, but also contribute to the overall well-being of the residents within those communities."

Thus far, the construction solutions firm has contributed to six projects within the Homekey initiative, totaling 450 livable units. The projects, their respective locations and units include:

Casa Aliento, Oxnard, Calif. - 70 units

- 70 units Aviation (LAX Suites), Inglewood, Calif. - 48 units

Motel 6 Phase I, Costa Mesa, Calif. - 44 units

- 44 units Tahiti Inn Phase II, Stanton, Calif. - 77 units

- 77 units Stanton Motel Phase II, Stanton, Calif. - 77 units

- 77 units Hillview Court Phase II, Milpitas, Calif. - 134 units

These developments are expected to increase the amount of affordable housing in the area, helping many individuals meet their basic needs without compromising on quality.

"At ICON National, we're on a mission to impact communities and change lives," said Krueger. "We take immense pride in these projects as they are a testament to our commitment to creating inclusive communities and providing much-needed affordable housing options for individuals and families in these areas."

ICON National looks forward to its continued efforts developing affordable multifamily and senior housing communities across the country, ensuring that all individuals have access to comfortable living environments.

About ICON National

With significant specialized experience and a strong reputation in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit industry since 2017, ICON National has drawn the blueprint for success through its work ethic, knowledge, quality, and financial strength. As a skilled and experienced General Contracting firm, its team has completed more than 10,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units. This equates to over $700 million in construction, while positively impacting the lives of more than 25,000 residents. On top of delivering a quality product, ICON National strives to provide a strong company culture for their team members, as well as impactful social initiatives. This empowers ICON National's employees to give back to the communities that the company serves. ICON National has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine and a Top Company to Work for by The Arizona Republic.

ICON National is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. and comprises nearly 100 team members, all with diversified construction backgrounds prepared to handle any type of affordable housing project. ICON National effectively collaborates with architects, engineers, owners, consultants, and trades throughout the affordable housing ecosystem.

For more information about ICON National, please visit http://www.iconnational.com.

