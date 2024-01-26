iCONECT Strengthens its grasp on AI-Powered Data Intelligence with New Offerings for Breach Response and Data Governance at Legalweek 2024

iCONECT announces the company's participation in Legalweek New York 2024, being held from January 29 to February 1 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

World leading software developer iCONECT is broadening its product matrix with solutions for Cyber/Incident Response and Data Minimization.

iCONECT, a leading provider of comprehensive AI-driven technology solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies and vendors announces the company's participation in Legalweek New York 2024, being held from January 29 to February 1 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

iCONECT thought leaders will share solutions for the most important data challenges corporations, law firms and vendors face in dealing with data in breach, data mining, investigation and analysis, litigation, review, collaboration and data privacy.

BREACH RESPONSE: iCONECT has developed an intuitive application to identify, analyze, normalize affected parties and generate reports as a component of a breach workflow. From allowing multiple extraction methods and validating extracted data to providing early PII density reports, the system has been tailored to both different user expertise levels and use cases. Post-extraction, we've developed robust normalization and deduplication processes, aiming to streamline notifications, a task which has traditionally been labor-intensive and error prone.

DATA MINIMIZATION: As corporations struggle with data volume, regulatory compliance and data destruction, the company's new Data Minimization tools can identify, classify, secure, analyze and, using AI, can assist with decisions – at scale. Data Governance enables more effective oversight, management, and organization of a company's biggest asset — its data.

DOCUMENT REVIEW: iCONECT will be showcasing the latest version of its flagship document review platform recently updated with Elasticsearch, enhanced AI capabilities and a new intuitive dynamic search interface.

During the conference, iCONECT is participating in multiple social and networking events for clients and partners, including co-sponsoring the 'ACEDS Annual Legalweek Community Cocktail Reception' on January 30. iCONECT will also have meetings and learning sessions in its private suites, where company experts will share iCONECT solutions for tackling business challenges.

To schedule a meeting contact Eric Dirks, Chief Revenue Officer, at [email protected], or visit Booth #2011 to speak to our experts. For more information, visit the iCONECT website.

ABOUT iCONECT: (http://www.iconect.com)

iCONECT is focused on providing software, technology and services for four primary pillars – Legal, Government, Data Governance, and Incident Response Data Mining – relying on a single underlying AI driven platform and providing world-class support services to empower our clients in any vertical. Available for on-premise or SaaS deployment, iCONECT software has been leveraged on some of the most significant data discovery cases in history—in terms of both complexity and notoriety—leveraging our deep experience and domain expertise to build and train the most powerful and precise AI/ML-powered platform in the world for data mining, investigation and analysis. Originally founded in 1999, iCONECT's end goal hasn't changed – we continue as a team of experienced, creative, agile problem solvers obsessed with simplifying your data.

Website: http://www.iCONECT.com

Media Contact

Dani Vallis, iCONECT, 1-855-915-8888 x401, [email protected]

