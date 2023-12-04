iCONECT Unveils Latest Release: Faster, Smarter, and More Efficient Than Ever

"The words unlocked and unleashed come to mind when describing this milestone release. Virtually every aspect of the foundational architecture has been modified, enhanced and accelerated with the adoption of Elasticsearch throughout the platform." Post this

The newest release is available via iCONECT's hosting providers, on-premises or via iCONECT SaaS. iCONECT SaaS is fortified by Microsoft Azure infrastructure, diversifies the platform's accessibility beyond existing on-premises and third-party provider options.

"The words unlocked and unleashed come to mind when describing this milestone release. Virtually every aspect of the foundational architecture has been modified, enhanced and accelerated with the adoption of Elasticsearch throughout the platform." says Ayad AlKaabi, CTO of iCONECT. "These core code changes now set the platform on a path to continued development of both core features and enhanced artificial intelligence integration.'

With over 20 years of experience iCONECT has been and continues to be the leading provider of document management solutions that empower organizations to efficiently manage and access their data. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, iCONECT continues to drive excellence in the document management industry.

Founded in 1999, continues today as a ground-breaking technology team of experienced, creative, agile problem solvers obsessed with simplifying their client's data. Available for on-site deployment or through a worldwide channel of service providers, iCONECT software has been selected for use in some of the world's largest high-profile data management projects such as the BP-Oil Spill, FDIC-900+ Banking Investigations and most recently the creation of a public access archive for the 30,000 JFK document and audio files released by the CIA.

Website: http://www.iCONECT.com

