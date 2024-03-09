Iconic 1930's Hollywood Silent Movie Era Superstar Clara Bow has Launched an Official Web Site

Ahead of the release of Taylor Swift's new album and her song CLARA BOW, Retrobrands America LLC is proud to announce the launch of its www.Clarabow.com, the official website to purchase authorized Clara Bow® merchandise.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After announcing her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys (where she made history by taking home album of the year for the fourth time) the singer unveiled the official track list on Feb. 5, which already has many Swifties speculating about the inspiration behind the titles.

One song in particular garnering attention is titled "Clara Bow," the name of actress who rose to stardom during the silent film era of the 1920s.

As fans theorize what the track could be about, they've drawn some parallels to Bow and Swift's respective careers and highly publicized lives in the spotlight.

Ahead of the release of Swift's new album, Retrobrands America LLC is proud to announce the launch of its www.Clarabow.com, the official website to purchase authorized Clara Bow® merchandise.

"We are thrilled that this iconic American Hollywood Star is being rediscovered by the fans of Taylor Swift says Retrobrands America LLC Managing Manager, Jeffrey Kaplan. Our Clara Bow® website will continue to grow and offer more products soon. We are also seeking worldwide Licensee's who can also offer quality products to the 200 million Swifties throughout the world, Our current partner in the launch of the Clara Bow® website, Company 5 www.Company5.com has done a terrific job so far and we are proud of their talents shown in the Clara Bow® designs on the website" About Retrobrands America LLC: Retrobrands America LLC owns famous heritage trademarks like Eskimo Pie ,Hai Karate®, Petite Sophisticate, Golfsmith, Chuck Wagon, Ladies Home Journal and many others. The now popular business model of re-launching famous abandoned brands" targeting 70 million baby boomers was developed by Retrobrands America in 2012. Additional information can be found at www.retrobrands.net.

