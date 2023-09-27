Iconic Footwear Brand Makes a Bold Move in Times Square

MIA Shoes launches major advertising campaign in New York's iconic destination

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 47 years in the fashion industry, iconic footwear brand MIA Shoes is embarking on a new chapter by launching a major Times Square advertising campaign. MIA Shoes aims to increase brand visibility and awareness with this high-profile promotion in one of the world's most renowned tourist destinations.

"We want to turn MIA into a household name," said Michael Strauss, Vice President of MIA Shoes. "When you mention the name MIA Shoes, we want to ensure all women out there know who we are and what we stand for."

The Times Square billboards will showcase MIA Shoes' signature style – fashionable yet comfortable footwear for the modern woman on the go. MIA Shoes chose the busy streets of Times Square for maximum exposure, aligning with the brand's national and global aspirations.

"It was an opportunity that felt perfect for us," Strauss explained. "In terms of billboards, there's no place on Earth with the reach of Times Square."

In addition to the Times Square promotion, MIA Shoes is also ramping up partnerships and developing new initiatives to expand its customer base. The brand is reintroducing its MIA Limited Edition label this spring, catering to boutique partners and online consumers who crave cutting-edge designs.

"We're not necessarily changing our brand's direction. We're seizing the opportunity to showcase what we do best," added Strauss. "We specialize in offering value by combining fashion with comfort; a niche not commonly seen."

With major marketing pushes and new product offerings in the works, MIA Shoes is ready to strengthen brand awareness and usher in its next era in style.

ABOUT MIA SHOES

MIA Shoes was established in 1976, MIA offers fashion-forward-footwear with an emphasis on comfort and wearability, for women of all ages.Based in Miami with a showroom in New York City, our knowledge of fashion-forward shoe styles is the brand's most powerful asset. MIA Shoes can be found at major retailers but not limited to Nordstrom, DSW, Zappos, Free People and Buckle. For more information about MIA Shoes and to shop now, please visit www.miashoes.com

