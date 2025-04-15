Iconic Lost Highway Records Teams with Interscope Geffen A&M to Launch New Chapter

"Lost Highway carved out a special place in the remarkable musical legacy of Nashville. With this new chapter in Lost Highway's history, we are devoted to empowering the next generation of trailblazers." John Janick, Chairman and CEO Interscope Capitol and IGA Post this

April 15, 2025 (Nashville, TN) – Renowned Lost Highway Records enters a bold new era with the full support of Interscope Geffen A&M. Harkening back to its roots, the relaunched Nashville-based label is committed to nurturing the creative vision of each artist and building their global connections with an intuitive, entrepreneurial approach. As plans have developed over the past year, the objective has always been to give artists the freedom and the resources to make the kind of records they're driven to make.

John Janick, Chairman & CEO, Interscope Capitol and IGA, said, "Lost Highway carved out a special place in the remarkable musical legacy of Nashville. It was a left-of-center label with one-of-a-kind artists who, at their core, were great songwriters and moved culture. Similarly, Interscope has always been a beacon to artists who don't fit into a box yet are destined to inspire what comes next. With this new chapter in Lost Highway's history, we are devoted to empowering the next generation of trailblazers, both artists and executives."

Janick has hand-picked Robert Knotts and Jake Gear to lead Lost Highway in this new chapter. Each executive has deep roots in Nashville and embodies the spirit that has guided both Lost Highway and Interscope – an unwavering commitment to putting artists first. As Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Lost Highway, they will lead the label into a new chapter, honoring its legacy with a vision for the future.

Knotts joins Lost Highway from Nashville-based Thirty Tigers, where he rose through the ranks from intern to Senior Vice President, Artist and Label Services. Over the past 12 years, he has played an integral role in shaping the team, structure, and culture of Thirty Tigers while facilitating campaigns for such artists as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams, Turnpike Troubadours, Maggie Antone, Muscadine Bloodline and more. Through thoughtful sales and marketing efforts focused on a narrative-driven approach, Knotts has led with an artist-first mentality throughout his career. A native of Georgia, he graduated from UGA.

Robert Knotts said, "Over the course of my career, my goal has always been to operate in service to the artist's vision while understanding the emotional connection to their art. It is with this same spirit that Lost Highway left a lasting impact on the Nashville community – providing a home for artists who aren't defined by genre and recognizing that the artist's vision ultimately shapes culture itself. I am honored to carry that approach forward alongside one of my closest friends, Jake Gear. With John Janick's guidance, and support from the entire Interscope team, we have an incredible opportunity to combine an artist-first mentality with Interscope's remarkable ability to help build worlds around an artist's vision."

Jake Gear comes to Lost Highway from UMG Nashville where, as Vice President A&R, he was instrumental in signing and developing breakthrough artist Tucker Wetmore, working closely with Vincent Mason (whom he previously signed for publishing), as well as A&Ring studio albums by Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis and Dierks Bentley and single releases on Sam Hunt, Josh Ross, Brothers Osborne and Brad Paisley. An Iowa native and Belmont graduate, he spent 12 years in the publishing community on Music Row, helping to land hit records with Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Eric Church. In 2020, he partnered with Hillary Lindsey and Concord Music to launch Hang Your Hat Music, and has produced critically acclaimed albums on Hailey Whitters and Flatland Cavalry.

"Lost Highway has a rich history. Many of these releases and artists were formative in developing my own appreciation of the craft of songwriting," Jake Gear noted. "The label was a pioneer in taste, representing an ethos of artistry first, an openness to taking creative risks and shining a light on artists who drifted on the fringes of the major label defined 'mainstream.' Together with my friend, Robert, and with the backing of John Janick and Interscope, I look forward to curating the roster."

Founded in 2000 by Luke Lewis, Lost Highway became home to such culture-defining artists of the era as Kacey Musgraves; Willie Nelson; Ryan Bingham; Hayes Carll; Lucinda Williams; Drive-By Truckers; Lyle Lovett; Tift Merritt; Robert Earl Keen; Shelby Lynne; Elvis Costello; and Mary Gauthier. The label was absorbed into Mercury Nashville when Lewis retired in 2012.

The groundbreaking releases of Lost Highway's early years will resonate with a new generation as this timeless music is celebrated through a wide range of initiatives. T Bone Burnett, who produced the new hit Country album for Ringo Starr, Look Up, on Lost Highway, will continue to collaborate with the label on a number of projects. First up will be the 25th Anniversary edition of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Produced by Burnett for the 2000 Coen Brothers' film of the same name, the 8x Platinum soundtrack took Album of the Year honors at the GRAMMY® Awards, the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2001.

