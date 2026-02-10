Iconic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Debuts $180+ Million Resort Transformation on Hawaii Island

With all redesigned guestrooms, suites, pools, dining venues, and resort enhancements now open, we're thrilled to welcome guests to a new era of experiences at Mauna Kea. Post this

"Every detail of this renovation was guided by Rockefellers' original vision, preserving the architecture, celebrating local craftsmanship, and honoring Hawaii's culture and the island's natural beauty," said Kansas Henderson, Hotel Manager at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. "With all redesigned guestrooms, suites, pools, dining venues, and resort enhancements now open, we're thrilled to welcome guests to a new era of experiences at Mauna Kea. Coming this spring, we look forward to unveiling the Spa at Mauna Kea — an unprecedented sanctuary for wellness and rejuvenation, introducing a spa experience unlike anything previously offered at the resort."

The renovation spans both the Main Tower and the Beachfront Wing guestrooms and suites, celebrating the resort's midcentury modern heritage while introducing a renewed sense of warmth and quiet luxury. Original terrazzo flooring in the Beachfront Wing and the resort's iconic blue tile flooring in the Main Lobby, along with the Main Tower's expansive lanais, have been preserved. Throughout both hotel wings, rich woods, handcrafted textiles inspired by Hawaiian weaving and quilting traditions, ceiling fans and plantation shutters in guestrooms, expansive glass lanai doors, bedside lighting control panels, and bathrooms with deep soaking tubs have been introduced. Curated artworks by local artists and layered textures and patterns pay homage to Hawaii's cultural heritage, creating a sophisticated yet soulful sense of place.

Culinary enhancements include the debut of Hau Tree Cantina, a re-concepting of the resort's beachfront dining venue. Located just steps from Kaunaoa Bay, Hau Tree, the casual, open-air restaurant continues to serve beachside lunch favorites such as salads, burgers, and Baja-style fish tacos before transitioning in the evening to Hau Tree Cantina, featuring a menu of contemporary regional Mexican dishes from Sinaloa, Sonora, Campeche, Oaxaca, and Yucatan. Modern interpretations of Mexican classics are accompanied by a thoughtfully curated tequila and mezcal list, and refreshingly innovative alcohol-free creations. Legacy signature offerings, including the Frederico and Ovaltine Froth, are familiar refreshing indulgences.

The resort's signature restaurant, Manta, also received a refresh and introduced a new hyper garden-to-table menu centered on local and seasonal ingredients sourced from Hawaii Island farmers, fishermen, ranchers, and the resort's new 28,000-square-foot on-site Ulu Garden. Perched above Kaunaoa Bay with sweeping coastal views, the restaurant's dinner menu reflects a Kohala Pacific Rim–inspired culinary approach.

"This renovation represents a defining moment for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel," said Craig Anderson, Vice President of Operations. "Our goal was to elevate every aspect of the guest experience while preserving the essence of Mauna Kea's legacy, a place where land, art and aloha exist in harmony. We look forward to welcoming back generations of friends while inviting new ones to share in the beauty and tranquility of Old Hawai'i here at Mauna Kea."

In addition, The Spa at Mauna Kea, opening in spring 2026, will feature 11 treatment rooms, both al fresco as well as indoor and outdoor couples treatment suites, separate male and female purification gardens, steam and sauna facilities, a movement pavilion, and a spa vitality pool. Designed to be organically connected to the land and rooted in Hawaiian healing traditions, the spa experience will begin with an oli chant and extend beyond individual treatments to include plunge and soaking pools and a wellness deck intended for reflection and restoration. It will complement the resort's existing wellness offerings, including the award-winning Seaside Racquet Club, home to nine tennis courts and eight new pickleball courts.

The completion of this multi-phased renovation coincides with the resort's 60th anniversary and upcoming grand reopening gala in June, marking six decades of hospitality on the Island of Hawai'i. To commemorate the milestone, the resort will offer a limited Grand Reopening Package available for a required four-night stay with the night of June 5 included. The package includes daily breakfast for two at Manta restaurant and two tickets to the grand reopening gala on June 5. Guests reserving pre- or post-package nights will receive daily breakfast and a $100 resort credit per night, applicable to those dates only. Reservations for the special package are now available, with additional details and booking information available here.

For more information or reservations, visit www.maunakeabeachhotel.com, and to learn more about the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel renovation, visit MaunaKeaResort.com/renewal/ or follow along on Instagram @MaunaKeaHotel.

ABOUT MAUNA KEA BEACH HOTEL

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, has been one of Hawaii Island's most iconic resorts since its opening in 1965. Developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller, the resort was designed to harmonize with the natural beauty of the Kohala Coast. Inspired by the turquoise waters of Kaunaoa Bay and the Mauna Kea summit, Rockefeller's vision created a timeless destination where aloha and elegance meet. Today, the resort offers 252 guest rooms and suites, a museum-worthy collection of Asian and Pacific art; the island's first-ever resort golf course, the award-winning Mauna Kea Golf Course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., award-winning Seaside Tennis Center featuring 9 oceanfront tennis courts and 8 pickleball courts. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel shares 1,839 acres of oceanfront property with The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Residences, forming the heart of the Mauna Kea Resort.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 1 3107606086, [email protected], https://www.maunakearesort.com/mauna-kea-beach-hotel/

SOURCE Mauna Kea Beach Hotel