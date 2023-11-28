Iconic Music Producer Narada Michael Walden's Tarpan Studios to Nominate Miist for Grammy Awards

Grammy-award winning music producer Narada Michael Walden and Tarpan Studios will seek Grammy nomination for up-and-coming star Miist

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With storytelling at the center of her music and vocally talented in multiple genres, newcomer singer/songwriter Miist has captured the attention of one of the world's top producers, Narada Michael Walden. Walden comes with a pedigree that includes being named one of Billboard Magazine's Top 10 All-Time Producers in 2023 and is a Grammy and Emmy-winning producer, musician, and recording artist.

To date, Miist has written 45 songs, including eight with Narada as co-writer. Based on American radio play, an executive has assured Miist that she should anticipate her first Gold Record in January 2024 for singles released a few months ago in October 2023. Tarpan Studios has committed to submit her for a 2025 Grammy nomination.

The volume of her songwriting paired with Narada's trademark foot-thumping rhythms—found in his 57 #1 Hits—make a potent mix pushing Miist's songs through the radio waves and beyond on the world's streaming platforms.

Narada has expressed that Miist is one of the rarest gems in the industry, a singer and songwriter "who is truly a beautiful soul who lights up the world around her." Add to that the versatility of smoothly transitioning between genres when composing and performing, singing and recording in both English and Mandarin for international audience appeal, and having a level of elegance and decorum rare in today's modern music, Miist is a force to be reckoned with.

Miist has performed at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, BC, has released four music videos, and is the subject of upcoming features in two luxury publications: "Haute Living" (Los Angeles, New York, Miami) and "Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine" (Vancouver). Additionally, an invitation to perform at the soon-to-launch Beijing Mansion VVIP Members Club for a curated international audience has been extended.

Editor-in-chief of "Folio.YVR," Helen Siwak, shares, "Inviting Miist to be part of our Showcase Pianos Presents Series is amazing! We have presented many female superstars in our series, like Chloe Flowers, Hedy Chan, and Rachel Naomi Kudo, but never have we been able to spotlight such a powerful up-and-comer. Miist is our first foray into new talent, and it feels wonderful to be able to share her story with our audience."

Before the end of 2023, additional singles called "She" and "Give Her My Love" will drop on YouTube and streaming platforms. In early 2024, fans will delight in the release of four additional singles with accompanying high-production music videos.

ABOUT NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN

Producing hits for artists as diverse as Mariah Carey, Barbara Streisand, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin (including the platinum "Freeway of Love"), Steve Winwood, Ray Charles, Wynonna Judd, George Michael, Lionel Ritchie, Lisa Fischer, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones, Jeff Beck, and The Temptations, the EMMY and multi-GRAMMY winner (Producer, Album and Song of The Year) has been at the helm of hit music that spans decades. His music flows freely from pop, rock and soul, to the rarified realms of jazz, fusion and world music. Walden was an integral part of introducing Whitney Houston (producing 6 of her 7 number one hits to break Michael Jackson's record) and mega-star Mariah Carey to millions of fans worldwide, producing and writing their breakthrough hits that first brought these divas to the spotlight. Billboard Magazine honoured him as one of the Top Ten Producers of all time.

