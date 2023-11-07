Iconic Real Estate Domains Condo.com and Condos.com now available for acquisition or joint venture

"We are seeking a strategic partner or acquirer that can help scale the opportunity and unlock hundreds of millions of dollars of potential marketplace value" Post this

"The condo market has exploded over the past 10 years and we've been able to develop building-specific IP in the niche with unique products for condo buyers, sellers and real estate professionals", stated Richard Swerdlow, a proptech entrepreneur and Managing Partner of ERH. "We are now seeking a strategic partner or acquirer that can help scale the opportunity and unlock hundreds of millions of dollars of potential marketplace value", he added.

Condo.com is a consumer marketplace with millions of annual visitors, a national database of condos for sale and rent, and over 150,000 proprietary building listings. The site content provides buyers and renters with a unique lens to view building information and listings not available on other search portals that primarily focus on the single-family market.

Last year the Company launched the Building Advisor program (https://advisor.condo.com/), a hyper-local listing acquisition service that exclusively positions agents as the go-to, knowledgeable advisor in any building. The product supports agents with digital and print tools to develop resident relationships to grow listings and mitigates potential impact to buyer commissions following the recent National Association of Realtors class-action verdict.

ERH also owns the plural domain, Condos.com. In 2022, the Company developed a new construction marketplace and ran a successful pilot, generating millions of dollars of leads and sales. The Company would relaunch a "new construction MLS" at scale with a partner, leveraging its recent experience and success.

Independent from the operating business, super premium domains continue to appreciate in value and all other top real estate domains are owned by publicly traded companies. "What sets this opportunity further apart is that both the singular, "Condo.com," and plural, "Condos.com," are available individually or as a pair, eliminating potential competition, brand confusion or traffic cannibalization", said Swerdlow. "These digital real estate assets provide immediate market dominance for a partner or acquirer", he added.

The ability to uniquely leverage AI and 3D mapping for condo search, building concierge services, curation and automated hyper-local marketing, creates additional moats, competitive advantages and barriers to entry within the niche.

Based on increasing values for super-premium .com domains and recent sales comps, ERH is open to both a strategic partner that will leverage the in-place IP and business, or a straight domain sale to a buyer with their own vision for Condo.com and Condos.com.

About eRealEstate Holdings

eRealEstate Holdings (ERH) is a digital asset development and advisory company. ERH has developed and operated several super premium real estate domains including Condo.com, Condos.com, Houses.com, Property.com and Location.com. The company has a portfolio of premium domains and a team of experienced professionals with expertise in marketplace development, strategy and commerce.

The privately-owned company is offering Condo.com and Condos.com for sale, lease or joint venture. Please direct all inquiries to Richard Swerdlow, Managing Partner at [email protected] or 954-401-5100.

Media Contact

Jill Rose, eRealEstate Holdings, 1 305-788-3398, [email protected], https://erealestateholdings.com/

SOURCE eRealEstate Holdings