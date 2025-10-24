Iconic Sally's Apizza chooses Gilded River Custom Framing for Historic Project in multiple locations

"We meticulously crafted custom frames for dozens of photographs, artifacts, and local artwork. Our goal is to create a dynamic 'feature walls' that feel deeply connected to the Dorchester community, just like the original Wooster Street location." Post this

"We're very excited to be a part of Sally's latest location in Dorchester," said Anthony Lopez, Owner of Gilded River Custom Framing. "We meticulously crafted custom frames for dozens of photographs, artifacts, and local artwork. Our goal is to create a dynamic 'feature walls' that honor the Consiglio family's legacy while making the new location feel deeply connected to the Dorchester community, just like the original Wooster Street location."

The framed pieces will include a mix of:

Historical Sally's Apizza memorabilia from the original New Haven location.

Signed photos and records from Dorchester-born Donna Summer.

Historical photos from many Dorchester-built naval vessels.

Gilded River Custom Framing is working closely with the Sally's Apizza team, who noted the importance of the restaurant's aesthetic. As cited in a presentation by Onyx Creative, who designs some Sally's locations, one of the three key brand features is the random assortment of wall memorabilia to connect back to the original space.

About Gilded River Custom Framing Gilded River's team of frame designers and craftsmen bring to the table over a combined 100 years of experience. Whether we are designing for your home, office, corporate clients, or interior designers, we give every client our personal attention. We specialize in creative framing for archival pieces, artwork, photography, mementos, sports memorabilia, shadowboxes, textiles, and commercial art installation. Our mission is to showcase your art and cherished heirlooms will be in a way that you will love for years to come.

About Sally's Apizza Founded by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in New Haven, CT, in 1938, Sally's Apizza hand-crafts authentic coal-fired New Haven apizza using Sally's original recipes and techniques. Known for its signature tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic char, Sally's Apizza has expanded to bring its expanded menu of Italian favorites and warm hospitality to communities across the Northeast and beyond.

Media Contact

Anthony Lopez, Gilded River Custom Framing, 1 914-348-9410, [email protected], https://www.gildedriver.com/

SOURCE Gilded River Custom Framing