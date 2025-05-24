Iconic South of Broad Estate Just Listed in Charleston, South Carolina

A Landmark Offering of Architectural and Historical Significance Post this

From its rare Corinthian columns that were inspired by the Choragic Monument of Lysicrates in Athens to its interiors curated by celebrated designer Carolyne Roehm, every inch of this home reflects thoughtful preservation and refined sophistication.

"This is unquestionably one of the most significant and beautifully preserved residences in Charleston," says Allen. "It reflects the architectural and cultural depth that define our city, offering a rare opportunity to steward a true legacy property."

The property is newly listed for sale, a rare market debut that presents an exceptional opportunity. Designed by Prussian-trained architect Charles F. Reichardt, the home is a landmark example of Greek Revival architecture in the American South. The facade is defined by its towering Corinthian columns, a distinctive architectural reference almost never seen in residential design.

Inside, the home has been transformed by Carolyne Roehm, style icon and lifestyle maven, with an eye for historic detail and layered elegance in every room. Fabric-upholstered walls, curated wallpapers, and artisan finishes create a warm yet refined atmosphere in every direction you look. The residence features a dramatic flying staircase, soaring 12-foot ceilings, and 4-inch thick cypress doors that speak to the home's enduring quality and craftsmanship.

The grounds are equally distinguished, with mature live oaks, magnolias, palmettos, and camellias arranged within a thoughtfully planned garden. The gourmet kitchen is well-appointed with custom cabinetry, double ovens, an expansive island, extremely large walk-in pantry, and breakfast area, perfectly suited for both intimate living and entertaining.

Adding further intrigue, the property once fronted the Ashley River before Charleston's early 20th-century land reclamation efforts reshaped the peninsula, offering a rare, tangible connection to Charleston's evolving geography. During the Civil War, this stretch of the river was part of the broader maritime theater that saw the emergence of Confederate torpedo boats. These semi-submersible vessels with spar-mounted explosives, like the CSS Midge and CSS Scorpion, patrolled Charleston's waterways in an attempt to breach the Union blockade. This extraordinary legacy adds depth to 172 Tradd Street's story, linking it to both Charleston's architectural heritage and the broader sweep of American history.

Located on one of the most desirable residential streets in Charleston, 172 Tradd Street is a large, private sanctuary and a living piece of architectural history. It is now available for private showings to qualified buyers.

