Iconic South of Broad Home Sells for $10 Million - The Historic Chisolm-Alston House, One of Charleston's Most Distinguished Residences, Finds Its Next Steward

At The Cassina Group, we believe our strength comes from working together. Our agents consistently support one another's listings and clients, and that collaboration ultimately benefits both buyers and sellers across the Charleston market. Post this

The home's grand portico, supported by stately Corinthian columns modeled after the Choragic Monument of Lysicrates in Athens, immediately establishes its architectural grandeur. Soaring twelve foot ceilings, four inch thick cypress doors throughout, and an elegant staircase reflect the craftsmanship and scale characteristic of Charleston's most celebrated historic homes. The property once extended to the banks of the Ashley River before early twentieth century land reclamation projects reshaped the peninsula's waterfront. Set within mature and thoughtfully designed gardens filled with live oaks, palmettos, magnolias, and camellias, the residence offers both beauty and privacy in the heart of the historic district.

Inside, the home reflects the vision of renowned Carolyne Roehm, a celebrated style icon, author, and lifestyle maven known for her refined approach to design, historic detail, and layered interiors. Roehm went on to establish her own internationally recognized fashion house in the 1980's and later became a celebrated voice in the world of interiors, gardening, and entertainment through a series of influential books and lifestyle collections. Her approach to design emphasizes craftsmanship, tradition, and layered elegance, principles that are clearly reflected throughout 172 Tradd Street. Fabric upholstered walls, carefully selected wallpapers, and artisan finishes create a warm and refined atmosphere that complements the home's historic character.

"This home is one of the most architecturally distinctive residences South of Broad," said Robertson Allen. "Its scale, history, and thoughtful restoration make it a remarkable piece of Charleston's story. It was a privilege to represent such an extraordinary property and to see it transition to its next chapter."

"This home is breathtaking in every detail from its exquisite millwork and grand scale to its splendid grounds and thoughtfully curated interiors filled with treasures from around the globe," said Scotty Brisson. "The seller is a cultural icon whose taste and style are deeply appreciated by my clients. They will be excellent stewards of this historic treasure, which I consider to be one of the finest homes in Charleston."

The transaction also highlights the collaborative approach that defines The Cassina Group. With Scotty Brisson representing the buyer and Robertson Allen serving as listing agent, the sale reflects the firm's culture of partnership and shared expertise across its agents.

"At The Cassina Group, we believe our strength comes from working together," Allen added. "Our agents consistently support one another's listings and clients, and that collaboration ultimately benefits both buyers and sellers across the Charleston market."

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results locally, nationally, and internationally, The Cassina Group continues to set the standard in the Charleston and surrounding area real estate markets. With 54 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group had a record year in 2025, surpassing over $624 million in closed transactions. For 2026, The Cassina Group is on pace for another remarkable year with over $216 million in closed sales year to date.

The Cassina Group is a leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE The Cassina Group