"Iconic Women in Italian Wine" series: Bolgheri unites with three Italian MWs for a third inimitable encounter with the 2021 vintage at Vinitaly

The exclusive lineup represents some of the most influential wineries that currently define this exciting wine-growing region while celebrating the remarkable contribution of women in the industry and the particular role they have in shaping the future direction of wine-making across the region.

Albiera Antinori, Guado al Tasso - Guado al Tasso 2021

Priscilla Incisa Della Rocchetta , Tenuta San Guido - Sassicaia 2021

, Tenuta San Guido - Sassicaia 2021 Cinzia Merli , Le Macchiole - Paleo 2021

, Le Macchiole - Paleo 2021 Denise Cosentino , Ornellaia - Ornellaia 2021

, Ornellaia - Ornellaia 2021 Gaia Cinnirella , Masseto - Masseto 2021

, Masseto - Masseto 2021 Marilisa Allegrini , Poggio al Tesoro - Dedicato a Walter 2021

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, commented: "We are delighted to once again present the "Iconic Women" series. This year's event not only celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in the Italian wine industry but also signifies the debut tasting for the first three Masters of Wine from Italy, marking a historic moment for Italian wine on the international stage. This unique gathering offers a rare glimpse into the essence of Italian wine excellence."

The exclusive audience, composed of 60 influential members from media, trade, and the global wine sector, gathers to pay tribute to the resilience, aspirations, and collective achievements of iconic women in the wine industry.

The tasting event will take place from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm on Sunday, April 14th at sala MAINSTAGE – wine2digital – Palaexpo, A2 entrance. Attendance is limited, and interested participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/iconic-women-in-italian-wine-bolgheri-meets-three-italian-mws-with-the-2021-vintage/.

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

About Vinitaly International Academy (VIA): Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

