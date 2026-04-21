iConnections Announces Global Alts Europe 2027 in Paris

"Global Alts Europe is a direct response to what our members have told us they want" Post this

"Global Alts Europe is a direct response to what our members have told us they want," said Ron Biscardi, Co-Founder and CEO of iConnections. "For years, we've asked our community where we should bring the Global Alts format next, and Europe has consistently emerged as a top priority. We're excited to bring our one-on-one capital introduction model to Paris, creating a new forum for our members to build relationships and explore opportunities across the alternatives landscape."

Set in the heart of Paris at Les Salles du Carrousel, located within the Carrousel du Louvre, the venue offers a central and prestigious setting for an event aimed at the global alternatives community.

Global Alts Europe 2027 will extend the Global Alts brand into a market where investor interest appears to be strengthening after a long period of muted sentiment toward the region. By convening the allocator and manager community in Paris, iConnections aims to create another premier destination for efficient, high-value meetings and insight-sharing across alternatives.

Additional details, including registration and programming updates, are available at https://iconnections.io/global-alts-europe-2027/.

About iConnections

iConnections is the most efficient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising — all in one place, all year long. By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time — before, during, and after events. The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry's most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

Media Contact

Courtney Walsh, iConnections, 1 888 878 6310, [email protected], iconnections.io

SOURCE iConnections