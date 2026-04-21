iConnections Announces Global Alts Europe 2027 in Paris

Flagship event to take place April 28–29, 2027 at Les Salles du Carrousel, Carrousel du Louvre
GLADWYNE, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnections today announced the launch of Global Alts Europe 2027, a new addition to its flagship event portfolio, to be held April 28–29, 2027 at Les Salles du Carrousel, Carrousel du Louvre, Paris. The event will bring together institutional allocators, fund managers, and industry leaders for two days of high-value meetings, curated networking, and timely market discussion in one of Europe's most iconic venues.
The announcement comes at a time of renewed allocator interest in Europe. In a recent iConnections survey conducted at Global Alts Miami, 55% of LP respondents said they intend to allocate to Europe over the next 12 to 18 months, up from 47% last year. With more than half of surveyed LPs signaling planned activity in the region, Global Alts Europe 2027 is designed to meet that demand by creating a focused environment for relationship-building and capital formation.
"Global Alts Europe is a direct response to what our members have told us they want," said Ron Biscardi, Co-Founder and CEO of iConnections. "For years, we've asked our community where we should bring the Global Alts format next, and Europe has consistently emerged as a top priority. We're excited to bring our one-on-one capital introduction model to Paris, creating a new forum for our members to build relationships and explore opportunities across the alternatives landscape."
Set in the heart of Paris at Les Salles du Carrousel, located within the Carrousel du Louvre, the venue offers a central and prestigious setting for an event aimed at the global alternatives community.
Global Alts Europe 2027 will extend the Global Alts brand into a market where investor interest appears to be strengthening after a long period of muted sentiment toward the region. By convening the allocator and manager community in Paris, iConnections aims to create another premier destination for efficient, high-value meetings and insight-sharing across alternatives.
Additional details, including registration and programming updates, are available at https://iconnections.io/global-alts-europe-2027/.
About iConnections
iConnections is the most efficient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising — all in one place, all year long. By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time — before, during, and after events. The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry's most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.
Media Contact
Courtney Walsh, iConnections, 1 888 878 6310, [email protected], iconnections.io
SOURCE iConnections
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