iConnections Announces Rob Tappero as New Chief Revenue Officer

iConnections has appointed Rob Tappero as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Tappero, who joined the company in 2020, will now lead efforts to expand the global sales team and triple sponsorship sales from their 2023 levels. His leadership has been pivotal in transforming iConnections into a leading force in the financial technology market.

Rob's journey with iConnections began under unique circumstances back in the summer of 2020. During a period of significant industry uncertainty, Rob chose to join iConnections, a startup with limited resources at the time. "Rob joined us at a pivotal moment when we were just starting to shape our vision and direction," said Ron Biscardi, CEO and Co-Founder of iConnections. "He recognized the potential in what we were building and was instrumental in bringing our ideas to life."

Despite the challenges, Rob was instrumental in developing robust systems and assembling a formidable team, transforming iConnections into a dominant force within the market. His efforts have significantly contributed to the company's current position where it faces no true competitors, a testament to his vision and dedication.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Rob will focus towards expanding iConnections' sales team globally and tripling our sponsorship sales from their 2023 levels. "Rob's new role is pivotal as we continue to grow and excel in the industry," added Ron Biscardi.

Reflecting on his new role, Rob expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude: "I've loved every minute of building this venture and am so thankful for the amazing team we have. Sales success is largely driven by the success of all the other elements in the business, and I am eager to foster further collaboration and innovation across our company."

"Rob took a chance on a crazy idea, and his hard work and perseverance over the last four years have been key to our success," continued Ron Biscardi. "It's more than just business growth; it's about the bold spirit of leadership and commitment Rob has brought to our team."

Please join us in congratulating Rob on his well-deserved promotion and in looking forward to our continued growth and success under his leadership.

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allow allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

