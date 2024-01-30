iConnections Elevates Global Alts: Relocates to Miami Convention Center for 2025 Event

"We are excited to embark on this journey to the Miami Convention Center for Global Alts 2025," said Ron Biscardi, CEO & Co-Founder of iConnections. Post this

Expanding Opportunities and Space

The Miami Convention Center offers an expansive and state-of-the-art venue that is perfectly suited to accommodate the growing needs of the Global Alts community. Attendees can look forward to:

More Networking Opportunities: The increased space provides more opportunities for One-on-One meetings and attendees to connect, collaborate, and foster meaningful relationships with industry peers.

Enhanced Flexibility: Centralizing content and one-on-one meetings at the Convention Center streamlines the conference experience, eliminating the need for attendees to walk between multiple venues.

Greater Brand Presence: Managers and Sponsors will have the opportunity to amplify their brand visibility with larger booths and enhanced branding opportunities, further strengthening their industry presence.

Spacious Content Rooms: The Convention Center will feature larger content rooms, ensuring a comfortable environment for engaging discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Continuing the Legacy

iConnections understands and appreciates the cherished legacy of the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc. While one-on-one meetings and leadership day moves to the Convention Center, evening receptions, networking events and the hotel room block will remain conveniently located at these iconic venues, offering attendees the best of both worlds.

Global Alts 2024 marked the culmination of three immensely successful years at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc, where we witnessed remarkable year-over-year growth, consistently exceeding 30%. However, this year proved to be a watershed moment as the event achieved unprecedented heights. We proudly welcomed over 1,100 allocators, 850 managers, and facilitated over 15,000 one-on-one meetings, underscoring the event's phenomenal growth trajectory.

Yet, with this success came the bittersweet realization of our capacity limitations. Global Alts 2024 sold out, a testament to the immense interest and trust of our community. Regrettably, we had to turn away a significant number of new clients, reflecting both the event's popularity and the challenges posed by capacity constraints. This exceptional demand reaffirms the value and importance of Global Alts in the alternative investments industry.

"We are excited to embark on this journey to the Miami Convention Center for Global Alts 2025," said Ron Biscardi, CEO & Co-Founder of iConnections. "This move represents our commitment to continuously enhancing the conference experience for our valued community members. It ensures that attendees have the space, flexibility, and opportunities they need to thrive."

Join Us at Global Alts 2025

Global Alts 2025 promises to be an event like no other, where opportunities abound, connections flourish, and success is within reach. The move to the Miami Convention Center sets the stage for an unforgettable experience that will shape the future of alternative investments.

Stay tuned for more updates, and mark your calendars for January 27th to 30th, 2025. iConnections looks forward to welcoming you to this event.

About iConnections

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allow allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

