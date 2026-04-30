iConnections Global Allocator Report Reveals Institutional Pivot to Liquidity and Macro Resilience

New Data Highlights "Pause, Not Panic" Across $55 Trillion Allocator Base

GLADWYNE, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnections, the leading data-driven platform for LP–GP capital connection and allocation, today released its 2026 Global Allocator Report, underwritten by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, alongside new real-time findings from its Iran Conflict Pulse Check, offering a rare dual-lens view into allocator behavior before and after a major geopolitical shock.

Drawing on insights from more than 5,000 decision-makers representing over $55 trillion in assets, the report underscores a defining shift in institutional strategy: a move toward liquidity, selectivity, and macro-driven resilience in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

While the broader report captures sentiment at Global Alts Miami 2026, iConnections' follow-on Iran conflict survey provides immediate context for how allocators are reacting to geopolitical escalation in real time. "The takeaway is clear: this is a market in pause, not panic," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. "Allocators are not ignoring risk, but they are not yet treating this as a structural regime shift."

A MARKET DEFINED BY SELECTIVITY AND MACRO AWARENESS

The 2026 Global Allocator Report highlights a continued commitment to alternatives, with 67% of allocators planning to increase exposure, but with a markedly more disciplined approach. Institutional investors are increasingly favoring strategies that offer flexibility, liquidity, and the ability to navigate dispersion, including:

Global Macro

Multi-Strategy

Long/Short Equity

At the same time, capital is being actively recycled, with investors reallocating from lower-conviction positions into more targeted, opportunistic strategies. Macro uncertainty and liquidity constraints remain the dominant portfolio concerns, cited by 26% and 25% of allocators respectively.

IRAN CONFLICT DATA: REAL-TIME VALIDATION OF A "WAIT-AND-SEE" MARKET

To capture how quickly sentiment can shift, iConnections re-surveyed its allocator base during the early days of the Iran conflict, providing one of the industry's only pre- and post-event comparative datasets.

The findings reinforce a consistent theme:

1. Monitoring, Not Repositioning

55% of allocators reported no material change to asset allocation

Only 10% are actively making portfolio moves

2. Liquidity Is the First Line of Defense

40% are increasing liquidity buffers, signaling preparation for volatility without broad repositioning

3. Targeted Hedging Over Structural Change

30% are increasing hedges

25% are diversifying selectively, rather than overhauling portfolios

4. Early Signs of Opportunistic Capital Deployment

A smaller segment (~10%) is already deploying capital into dislocations

"What we're seeing is a bifurcation: most investors are playing defense, but a subset is already leaning into opportunity," Biscardi added.

THE RISE OF "MACRO-AGILE" PORTFOLIOS

Across both datasets, a consistent structural theme emerges: allocators are redesigning portfolios for adaptability, not just return.

Key trends include:

Increased demand for liquid strategies that can respond to volatility

Greater emphasis on portfolio resilience and downside protection

Heightened scrutiny of manager differentiation and repeatable edge

At the same time, enthusiasm for long-term themes—such as AI—remains strong, though increasingly disciplined. While 83% of allocators cite AI as a major driver, many are shifting toward infrastructure plays over higher-valuation segments.

THE BOTTOM LINE: LIQUIDITY IS PARAMOUNT

Across both the Global Allocator Report and the Iran Pulse Check, one message stands out:

Liquidity is now the defining constraint—and opportunity—across the alternatives ecosystem.

Rather than retreating, institutional investors are:

Holding more cash

Stress-testing portfolios

Waiting for clearer signals before making large-scale shifts

"Allocators are focused on liquidity and downside risk, but they are not hitting the panic button," said Biscardi. "They are waiting for the next catalyst to determine whether this is a temporary shock or a structural turning point."

ABOUT THE REPORT

The iConnections Global Allocator Report 2026, underwritten by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, combines:

Survey data from Global Alts Miami 2026

Proprietary meeting and engagement analytics

Follow-on geopolitical pulse checks, including the Iran Conflict survey

Together, these datasets provide a multi-dimensional view of allocator intent, behavior, and forward-looking positioning.

About iConnections

iConnections is the most eﬃcient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising all in one place, all year long. By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time before, during, and after events. The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry's most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

Media Contact

Courtney Walsh, iConnections, 1 888 878 6310, [email protected], iconnections.io

SOURCE iConnections