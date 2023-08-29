iConnections Selected as Networking Partner for Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference

iConnections is teaming up with the Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference for their 2023 event. The Sohn Conferences are well-known for bringing together accomplished investors to share insights and support children's health programs. As Networking Partner, iConnections will offer attendees access to their advanced platform, simplifying networking and improving the conference experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnections, a leading provider of financial technology services and solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference as the chosen Networking Partner for their upcoming 2023 event. The Sohn Investment Conferences bring together the most successful investors from the across the country and around the world, to connect and learn through conferences, all of which support children's health programs and life outcomes. Since its inception the global Sohn Conference Network has raised over $80 million.

The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference alone has raised over $1.25 million in support of disadvantaged youth in the Bay Area, while providing the opportunity to gain knowledge from influential speakers from leading financial institutions and engage in intimate fireside chats. This event offers a unique networking opportunity for its attendees who range from Silicon Valley Tech entrepreneurs to Wall Street executives.

With iConnections as the Networking Partner, attendees will have access to the robust iConnections platform, ensuring networking occurs in an efficient and streamlined manner. From enabling communication with fellow attendees, facilitating personal schedule management and one-on-one meetings, the iConnections platform ensures attendees maximize their conference experience.

Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference as their Networking Partner. Our cutting-edge platform offers attendees a tech-forward cap intro experience which instantly elevates any event."

Seth Blackman, the President of The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, added, "Our goal is to bring together leaders from across the financial services industry to promote stimulating discussions on topics that impact us all. Our event ensures attendees hear from the best and brightest speakers in our main conference, along with the opportunity to build lasting relationships with other attendees, all while investing in a worthy cause."

iConnections welcomes Sohn Conference attendees to personally explore the capabilities of its platform. By harnessing the state-of-the-art technology provided by iConnections, participants can optimize their networking efforts, showcase their firm, and cultivate connections that will lead to collaborations.

For more information about iConnections, please visit iconnections.io. To learn more about the Sohn Conference foundation, please visit: www.SohnSF.org .

About iConnections:

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allows allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own flagship conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

About Sohn Conference:

The Sohn Conference Foundation brings together the most successful investors from the across the country and around the world, to connect and learn through our conferences, all of which support children's health programs and life outcomes.

The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira's friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn conferences and unite the financial community to support a number of charitable causes. To date, The Sohn Conference Foundation has raised more than $80 million.

More information on Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference at www.SohnSF.org.

