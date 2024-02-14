iConnections Unveils Game-Changing 'Roadshows' and 'Investor Portal' to Transform Capital Raising and Investment Management

In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, we stay ahead by ensuring our platform not only meets but exceeds the needs of the alternative investment community. These updates reflect our dedication to innovation, driven by the feedback and aspirations of our valued clients. Post this

Understanding the intricate challenges managers face during roadshows, iConnections introduces 'Roadshows' – your fundraising companion designed to maximize efficiency and focus on building meaningful relationships. "We recognized the extensive planning and effort our clients were putting into roadshows. Our solution is crafted to alleviate these challenges, making fundraising efforts more fruitful and less taxing," said Ron Biscardi, CEO & Co-Founder of iConnections. Create and manage your roadshow with ease, schedule meetings effortlessly, and let the platform handle logistics, syncing with third-party calendars to ensure seamless scheduling. The intelligent calendar feature considers travel times, sends timely notifications, and aids in rescheduling, ensuring you're always prepared and punctual.

Centralized Document Management with 'Investor Portal'

The 'Investor Portal' introduces a new era of document management, providing managers and investors with a secure, centralized platform for seamless document sharing and real-time updates. Managers can effortlessly upload documents, control access levels, and keep investors in the loop with automatic notifications. Investors enjoy a unified hub for accessing and downloading necessary documents, simplifying the investment tracking process.

Beyond the Updates: Continuous Innovation

iConnections is committed to continuous innovation, evident in our latest enhancements that further enrich our platform:

Map View: Discover potential connections and plan your business trips with ease, leveraging office location data.

Enhanced Chats: Engage in meaningful conversations with group chats, filters, and interactive elements like emojis and message replies.

Digital Business Card Exchange: Network efficiently with digital business cards, easily shared via QR codes and integrated into your contacts.

Refreshed App Interface: Access all essential tools effortlessly with our redesigned homepage, including the 'My Tracker' feature for an organized view of your groups.

"In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, we stay ahead by ensuring our platform not only meets but exceeds the needs of the alternative investment community. These updates reflect our dedication to innovation, driven by the feedback and aspirations of our valued clients." Ron Biscardi added, emphasizing the future-focused vision of iConnections.

Be Among the First: Join the Roadshow Waitlist

Experience the future of alternative investment networking by joining the waitlist for 'Roadshows' and activating your 'Investor Portal' profile today. Visit https://iconnections.io/q2-release/ for more information.

About iConnections

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allow allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

Media Contact

Diana Arakelya, iConnections, 1 888-878-6310, [email protected], https://iconnections.io/

