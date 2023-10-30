ICON's World Children's Day; access and inclusion for every child, upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

our expert speakers will address the challenges faced and offer strategies to expedite progress in this critical field of paediatric research. Post this

In this year's event, expect to gain insights into ongoing regulatory initiatives that aim to promote diversity and inclusion within paediatric therapeutics development. Our distinguished speakers will also delve into the crucial realm of paediatric formulation development, ensuring that children across all age groups get access to safe and accurately dosed medicines, easing the burden on caregivers. Additionally, our expert speakers will address the challenges faced and offer strategies to expedite progress in this critical field of paediatric research.

Join us for this webinar and learn more about:

Ongoing regulatory efforts to increase accessibility in paediatric therapeutics development

Increasing awareness of the needs and effort behind providing access to safe and accurate dosage forms of medicines for every child

How we can expedite drug development for children and their families to provide access to adapted medicines and innovative medicines

Join Mark Sorrentino, MD, Vice President, Centre for Paediatric Clinical Development, ICON; Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, PhD, MS, Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Pediatric Subject Matter Expert, Drug Development Solutions, ICON; Lynne Yao, MD, Director, Division of Paediatrics and Maternal Health (DPMH) in the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA (Food and Drug Administration); Carlo Giaquinto, MD, President of Penta Foundation and Full Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Padua, Penta - Child Health Research; and Eric Zuckerman, DO, Board Chairman and founding board member, Paediatrics IBD Foundation, for the live webinar on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit ICON's World Children's Day.

