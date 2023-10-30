ICON's World Children's Day; access and inclusion for every child, upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the ongoing regulatory efforts to increase accessibility in paediatric therapeutics development. Attendees will learn about increasing awareness of the needs and effort behind providing access to safe and accurate dosage forms of medicines for every child. The featured speakers will discuss how drug development can be expedited for children and their families to provide access to adapted medicines and innovative medicines.
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON's Centre for Paediatric Clinical Development invites you to celebrate World Children's Day virtually with us on November 13, 2023. World Children's Day is recognised as an international coming together to advocate for, promote, and celebrate the rights and welfare of children and create dialogue and action plans to build a better world for children. First established in 1954, it also commemorates the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.
ICON proudly commemorates World Children's Day annually, uniting the clinical research community to reflect on the pivotal role it plays in enhancing the well-being of children. Our focus is on advancing clinical development to benefit not only these young patients but also their families.
In this year's event, expect to gain insights into ongoing regulatory initiatives that aim to promote diversity and inclusion within paediatric therapeutics development. Our distinguished speakers will also delve into the crucial realm of paediatric formulation development, ensuring that children across all age groups get access to safe and accurately dosed medicines, easing the burden on caregivers. Additionally, our expert speakers will address the challenges faced and offer strategies to expedite progress in this critical field of paediatric research.
Join us for this webinar and learn more about:
- Ongoing regulatory efforts to increase accessibility in paediatric therapeutics development
- Increasing awareness of the needs and effort behind providing access to safe and accurate dosage forms of medicines for every child
- How we can expedite drug development for children and their families to provide access to adapted medicines and innovative medicines
Join Mark Sorrentino, MD, Vice President, Centre for Paediatric Clinical Development, ICON; Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, PhD, MS, Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Pediatric Subject Matter Expert, Drug Development Solutions, ICON; Lynne Yao, MD, Director, Division of Paediatrics and Maternal Health (DPMH) in the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA (Food and Drug Administration); Carlo Giaquinto, MD, President of Penta Foundation and Full Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Padua, Penta - Child Health Research; and Eric Zuckerman, DO, Board Chairman and founding board member, Paediatrics IBD Foundation, for the live webinar on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit ICON's World Children's Day.
