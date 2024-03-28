ICRA Rating: Leading the Way in Africa's Credit Assessment

As ICRA continues to expand its reach and make significant contributions to the financial landscape of Africa, its commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Through strategic partnerships and unparalleled expertise, ICRA stands dignified to drive economic growth and foster financial stability across the continent, as ICRA is a strong believer that African market has a lot to offer.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICRA Rating maintains its esteemed position as Africa's premier Credit Rating Agency, driven by a profound belief in Africa's economic potential. With a commitment to delivering unbiased evaluations, ICRA Rating serves a wide range of entities including Corporations, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Microfinance Institutions, and Banks worldwide, all while aspiring to lead the global credit Rating landscape. ICRA Rating stands firm on its principles of Integrity, Credibility, Resoluteness, and Auspiciousness, ensuring the provision of comprehensive reports and transparent processes that reflect entities' creditworthiness accurately.

ICRA RATING has gathered accreditation from leading African banks, such as the Bank of Tanzania and the Bank of Uganda, establishing itself as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). Through strategic partnerships facilitated by Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), ICRA Rating collaborates with influential institutions and chambers including Credit Info Tanzania, Tanzania Association of Microfinance Institution (TAMFI), Tanzania Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Tanzania Institution of Bankers (TIOB), Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Associations (AACCSA), and the West African Banker's Association (WABA).

Mozambique also occupies a significant spot on ICRA Rating's radar. KKLM Enterprise, a Mozambican firm specializing in Consulting Services, Business Management & Development, and product distribution locally and globally, has sought ICRA Rating expertise to enhance Mozambique's understanding of Credit Ratings. The partnership between ICRA Rating and KKLM Enterprise aims to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to clients' diverse needs across various industries and geographies. KKLM's commitment to enhancing technical skills aligns seamlessly with ICRA Rating's mission to become the most trustworthy Rating agency worldwide.

In summary, ICRA Rating continues to uphold its reputation as a leading authority in credit assessment, with a strong focus on Africa's economic development and global prominence. Through accreditation, strategic partnerships, and collaborative ventures.

