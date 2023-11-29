ICW Group Insurance Companies Appoints Sandy Smith as Vice President, Risk Management

"Sandy's proven track record of reducing the frequency and severity of losses through proactive risk management applications will help ICW Group continue to serve our policyholders and protect workers." Post this

"A key pillar to ICW Group's success in the work comp space is the value-add we provide our customers through comprehensive safety and risk management services," said Paul Zamora, Senior Vice President, Workers' Compensation for ICW Group. "Sandy's proven track record of reducing the frequency and severity of losses through proactive risk management applications will help us continue to serve our policyholders and protect workers."

Prior to joining ICW Group, Smith led the policyholder services team for EMC Insurance Companies as Assistant Vice President and served in other risk improvement positions at Continental Western Group and Liberty Mutual. Smith has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Iowa State University. She also has ARM and AINS designations from The Institutes.

"I look forward to leading ICW Group's team of risk management professionals to continue to provide the exceptional service they are known for," said Smith. "I'm also excited about ICW Group's vision of becoming a top-tier multi-line carrier and the opportunity to extend our services across multiple product offerings, furthering ICW Group's mission of creating the best insurance experience possible."

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance, Catastrophe, General Liability and Commercial Property insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at ICWGroup.com.

