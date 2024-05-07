ICW Group Insurance Companies Expands Coverage to New York

"We bring an established work comp product accompanied with top-tier value-added services to the region, and we look forward to creating the best insurance experience possible in New York," said Paul Zamora, ICW Group's Chief Underwriting Officer. Post this

"Building upon the financial strength and stability ICW Group has established over the past 50 years, we're thrilled to begin partnering with agents and brokers servicing businesses in New York," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Group. "We bring an established work comp product accompanied with top-tier value-added services to the region, and we look forward to creating the best insurance experience possible in New York."

With the addition of New York, ICW Group now writes work comp insurance in 22 states across the US. The company has a team of industry veterans ready to partner with agents in the region to mitigate risk, promote workplace safety, and support the long-term success of New York businesses. Key features of its workers' compensation coverage and benefits to agents and brokers include:

Broad, flexible underwriting where agents work directly with ICW Group's team of dedicated underwriting experts,

Over 1,000 Standard Industry Classification (SIC) codes across hundreds of industries and premiums starting as low as $1,500 ,

, In-house claims management and expertise,

Aggressive anti- fraud services,

services, Comprehensive safety and workplace injury prevention services, and

Free value-added services for policyholders, such as access to human resources experts, a safety learning management platform, and injured worker support services.

Agents currently appointed with ICW Group can begin submitting business for clients in New York. New York-based agents not yet appointed can learn more about the company and start the appointment process here.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance, and Catastrophe carriers, including the Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com and http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group.

Media Contact

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected], www.icwgroup.com

SOURCE ICW Group